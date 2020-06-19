All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated June 4 2020 at 12:50 AM

5031 Patra Way

5031 Patra Way · No Longer Available
Location

5031 Patra Way, Oceanside, CA 92056
Ocean Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, single story home in a gated community in Oceanside. Kitchen has appliances included. Vaulted ceilings in the formal living and dining room. Fireplace in the family room. Laundry room with washer and dryer. Ceiling fans throughout. Large lot with a huge back yard. Yard has a patio, fruit trees, and lots of privacy. Easy Access to Hwy-78. Sorry, No Pets!! Owner will pay $100/month towards water bill.

$40 Screening fee per Adult (18 yrs and older)

For more information contact:
Spangler Realty
3088 Pio Pico Dr., Ste.101
Carlsbad, Ca. 92008
www.spanglerrealty.com
(760)434-7353

DRE License#: 01222003

The material in this advertisement and on our website has been prepared by Spangler Realty, Inc. The material is for informational purposes only and does not constitute real estate advice. While we do our best to keep this information regularly updated, it is not guaranteed to be correct, complete, or up to date. Equal Housing Opportunity.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,750, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,750, Available 6/6/20
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5031 Patra Way have any available units?
5031 Patra Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 5031 Patra Way have?
Some of 5031 Patra Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5031 Patra Way currently offering any rent specials?
5031 Patra Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5031 Patra Way pet-friendly?
No, 5031 Patra Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 5031 Patra Way offer parking?
No, 5031 Patra Way does not offer parking.
Does 5031 Patra Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5031 Patra Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5031 Patra Way have a pool?
No, 5031 Patra Way does not have a pool.
Does 5031 Patra Way have accessible units?
No, 5031 Patra Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5031 Patra Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5031 Patra Way does not have units with dishwashers.

