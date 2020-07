Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Crystal Sands is a luxury community in coastal Oceanside, just a few steps from the beach. This beautiful single story condo, located on the second floor of this quaint 9 unit complex, has white water views from the living room and master bedroom. The spacious floor plan offers high end appliances, outdoor space with views, and top of the line finishes, flooring, and cabinetry throughout. This is truly one of a kind, a space that you'll be happy to call home.