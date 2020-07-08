All apartments in Oceanside
Oceanside, CA
4982 Wildwood Drive
4982 Wildwood Drive

4982 Wildwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4982 Wildwood Drive, Oceanside, CA 92057
Guajome

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
4982 Wildwood Drive Available 07/15/20 4982 Wildwood Dr ~ Executive Home w/Guest House, 4 Car Garage - This home is a must see! The possibilities are endless: call it your Executive Home with a Guest Home & Detached 1.5 car garage/shop or your Entertainers Dream with a 30 outdoor kitchen or your Retirees Dream with room for the RV and More! Owner is requesting a minimum of 2 year lease to start. Pets are not allowed, however a cat may be considered with an additional security deposit. Main income provider is required to have a minimum of 740 FICO Score, each applicant thereafter is required to have a minimum of 650 FICO score.

This immaculate single level home features: The Main Home which offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1940 square feet and the Guest Home which offers 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, and approx: 250 square feet. The Guest Home features a kitchen, granite counters, vaulted ceilings, a walk-in closet, travertine bath, and more! Tenant is responsible to pay water, sewage, trash and SDGE. Landlord is including landscaping services. There is a 3 car garage attached to the main home with additional driveway parking. There is a detached 1.5 car garage in the backside of the property and a 65' paved area for RV parking with power and water station!

Features of Main Home:
Floors are being upgraded to Luxury Vinyl Plank
A fireplace, a water softener, reverse osmosis drinking water
Huge functional outdoor kitchen with a BBQ area and hookups for a Jacuzzi
Recent Kitchen Remodel: Appliances Include stainless steel: gas range, fridge, microwave, and dishwasher. Washer & Dryer also included!
Walking distance to Roosevelt Middle - Nearby Shopping: Wal-Mart, Home Depot, Costco - Only 45 min. to San Diego or OC/Newport and 10 min. to beach!
Huge acre park/tropical backyard with Gazebo, English Garden, Pergola, and a Greenhouse with auto drip setup

Please call Ambassador Property Management at 760-945-8107 to schedule a viewing of this home. Also, visit our website at www.ambassadorpm.com to review the application process.

Ambassador Property Management
BRE# 02006674

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5783451)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4982 Wildwood Drive have any available units?
4982 Wildwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4982 Wildwood Drive have?
Some of 4982 Wildwood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4982 Wildwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4982 Wildwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4982 Wildwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4982 Wildwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4982 Wildwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4982 Wildwood Drive offers parking.
Does 4982 Wildwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4982 Wildwood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4982 Wildwood Drive have a pool?
No, 4982 Wildwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4982 Wildwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 4982 Wildwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4982 Wildwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4982 Wildwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

