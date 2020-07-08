Amenities

4982 Wildwood Drive Available 07/15/20 4982 Wildwood Dr ~ Executive Home w/Guest House, 4 Car Garage - This home is a must see! The possibilities are endless: call it your Executive Home with a Guest Home & Detached 1.5 car garage/shop or your Entertainers Dream with a 30 outdoor kitchen or your Retirees Dream with room for the RV and More! Owner is requesting a minimum of 2 year lease to start. Pets are not allowed, however a cat may be considered with an additional security deposit. Main income provider is required to have a minimum of 740 FICO Score, each applicant thereafter is required to have a minimum of 650 FICO score.



This immaculate single level home features: The Main Home which offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1940 square feet and the Guest Home which offers 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, and approx: 250 square feet. The Guest Home features a kitchen, granite counters, vaulted ceilings, a walk-in closet, travertine bath, and more! Tenant is responsible to pay water, sewage, trash and SDGE. Landlord is including landscaping services. There is a 3 car garage attached to the main home with additional driveway parking. There is a detached 1.5 car garage in the backside of the property and a 65' paved area for RV parking with power and water station!



Features of Main Home:

Floors are being upgraded to Luxury Vinyl Plank

A fireplace, a water softener, reverse osmosis drinking water

Huge functional outdoor kitchen with a BBQ area and hookups for a Jacuzzi

Recent Kitchen Remodel: Appliances Include stainless steel: gas range, fridge, microwave, and dishwasher. Washer & Dryer also included!

Walking distance to Roosevelt Middle - Nearby Shopping: Wal-Mart, Home Depot, Costco - Only 45 min. to San Diego or OC/Newport and 10 min. to beach!

Huge acre park/tropical backyard with Gazebo, English Garden, Pergola, and a Greenhouse with auto drip setup



Please call Ambassador Property Management at 760-945-8107 to schedule a viewing of this home. Also, visit our website at www.ambassadorpm.com to review the application process.



Ambassador Property Management

BRE# 02006674



No Pets Allowed



