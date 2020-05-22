All apartments in Oceanside
4926 Colusa Dr
4926 Colusa Dr

4926 Colusa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4926 Colusa Drive, Oceanside, CA 92056
Ocean Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
Discount / Promo: LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 6 months if you sign a lease with us on or before March 31, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER!!!
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 6 months if you sign a lease with us on or before March 31, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Amazing, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms single-family home property rental situated in the peaceful and family-friendly Southridge Estate neighborhood in Oceanside.

The spacious and bright interior features include large windows with blinds, large sliding glass doors, and a fireplace. Its kitchen is equipped with a glossy granite countertop, fine white-painted cabinetry with ample storage space, refrigerator, oven/range, and garbage disposal. The comfy bedrooms have built-in closets. Its elegant bathrooms are furnished with a shower/tub combos and vanity cabinet sinks surmounted by mirrors. Central electric heating and air conditioning. Enjoy your downtime outside in the homes awesome yard surrounded by fruit trees and a patio. Lucky renters can use the shared pool and access to the nearby park.

Tenants pay PG&E, water (City Oceanside), and sewage. The HOA fee which includes landscaping will be the landlords responsibility.

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Additional Details:
This property can be rented either furnished or unfurnished.

It has 3 attached garages, a driveway, and on-street parking. One garage is currently filled with the owner's tools but can be cleared out on request.

Pet-friendly property so pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet.

Smoking is n

(RLNE5580951)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4926 Colusa Dr have any available units?
4926 Colusa Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4926 Colusa Dr have?
Some of 4926 Colusa Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4926 Colusa Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4926 Colusa Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4926 Colusa Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4926 Colusa Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4926 Colusa Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4926 Colusa Dr offers parking.
Does 4926 Colusa Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4926 Colusa Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4926 Colusa Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4926 Colusa Dr has a pool.
Does 4926 Colusa Dr have accessible units?
No, 4926 Colusa Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4926 Colusa Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4926 Colusa Dr has units with dishwashers.

