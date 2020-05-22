4926 Colusa Dr

Amenities

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 6 months if you sign a lease with us on or before March 31, 2020.



Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 6 months if you sign a lease with us on or before March 31, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!



Amazing, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms single-family home property rental situated in the peaceful and family-friendly Southridge Estate neighborhood in Oceanside.



The spacious and bright interior features include large windows with blinds, large sliding glass doors, and a fireplace. Its kitchen is equipped with a glossy granite countertop, fine white-painted cabinetry with ample storage space, refrigerator, oven/range, and garbage disposal. The comfy bedrooms have built-in closets. Its elegant bathrooms are furnished with a shower/tub combos and vanity cabinet sinks surmounted by mirrors. Central electric heating and air conditioning. Enjoy your downtime outside in the homes awesome yard surrounded by fruit trees and a patio. Lucky renters can use the shared pool and access to the nearby park.



Tenants pay PG&E, water (City Oceanside), and sewage. The HOA fee which includes landscaping will be the landlords responsibility.



Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Additional Details:

This property can be rented either furnished or unfurnished.



It has 3 attached garages, a driveway, and on-street parking. One garage is currently filled with the owner's tools but can be cleared out on request.



Pet-friendly property so pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet.



Smoking is n



