4924 Roja Drive

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Single Family Home in Oceanside - Excuse our mess while we are struggling to get vendors to finish work on the property. Yard will be cleaned up and brought back to photo condition, screens and blinds.



We are utilizing our self showing lockboxes to keep our units available, please follow registration instructions to continue to showing options. If you have questions please feel free to contact our office 760-400-1029. Thank you for your patients.



This Oceanside home features granite countertops, custom kitchen cabinetry for extra storage, and travertine flooring throughout the kitchen, dining, and living room. 2 full baths with new flooring in each of the 3 bedrooms. This property is also equipped with Solar Energy so the electric bills are low however not free. Generous sized 2 car garage with washer and dryer for your use. Newer double-paned windows throughout, patio with cover, patio table and benches to stay with property. Near schools, shopping, and 76 Highway.



- Washer/Dryer

- Refrigerator

- Patio

- Tile and Laminate Throughout

- 2 Car Garage



TERMS: 1 year lease



APPLICATION PROCESS/REQUIREMENTS

- Each occupant over the age of 18 is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45.00 screening fee (this is non-refundable)

- All supporting documentation needs to be submitted before an application is considered complete

- Applicants must make a minimum 3.0 times the monthly rent in gross income

- Looking for good credit, good rental history and it must be verifiable

- If approved, we require deposit within 24 hours to take off the market or another applicant maybe offered the property

- This is a non smoking property no exception or "outside" smokers please.



- PET RESTRICTIONS: Owner will consider small 35lb pets for additional deposit PER pet. Pet inspection fee to paid in advance. Photo of pet(s) should be submitted with your application. No dangerous breeds or puppies under the age of 18 months-no exceptions



- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please follow link to access self showing feature thank you.



- PARKING: 2 Car Garage



- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Solar Energy (partial)



- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/minimum $100K liability. Must show proof prior to moving in.

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



