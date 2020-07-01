All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:44 PM

4924 Roja Drive

4924 Roja Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4924 Roja Drive, Oceanside, CA 92057
North Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Single Family Home in Oceanside - Excuse our mess while we are struggling to get vendors to finish work on the property. Yard will be cleaned up and brought back to photo condition, screens and blinds.

We are utilizing our self showing lockboxes to keep our units available, please follow registration instructions to continue to showing options. If you have questions please feel free to contact our office 760-400-1029. Thank you for your patients.

This Oceanside home features granite countertops, custom kitchen cabinetry for extra storage, and travertine flooring throughout the kitchen, dining, and living room. 2 full baths with new flooring in each of the 3 bedrooms. This property is also equipped with Solar Energy so the electric bills are low however not free. Generous sized 2 car garage with washer and dryer for your use. Newer double-paned windows throughout, patio with cover, patio table and benches to stay with property. Near schools, shopping, and 76 Highway.

- Washer/Dryer
- Refrigerator
- Patio
- Tile and Laminate Throughout
- 2 Car Garage

TERMS: 1 year lease

APPLICATION PROCESS/REQUIREMENTS
- Each occupant over the age of 18 is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45.00 screening fee (this is non-refundable)
- All supporting documentation needs to be submitted before an application is considered complete
- Applicants must make a minimum 3.0 times the monthly rent in gross income
- Looking for good credit, good rental history and it must be verifiable
- If approved, we require deposit within 24 hours to take off the market or another applicant maybe offered the property
- This is a non smoking property no exception or "outside" smokers please.

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Owner will consider small 35lb pets for additional deposit PER pet. Pet inspection fee to paid in advance. Photo of pet(s) should be submitted with your application. No dangerous breeds or puppies under the age of 18 months-no exceptions

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please follow link to access self showing feature thank you.

- PARKING: 2 Car Garage

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Solar Energy (partial)

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/minimum $100K liability. Must show proof prior to moving in.
Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

5th Avenue Property Management
CABRE 01904403

5th Avenue Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws

(RLNE3742094)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4924 Roja Drive have any available units?
4924 Roja Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4924 Roja Drive have?
Some of 4924 Roja Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4924 Roja Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4924 Roja Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4924 Roja Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4924 Roja Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4924 Roja Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4924 Roja Drive offers parking.
Does 4924 Roja Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4924 Roja Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4924 Roja Drive have a pool?
No, 4924 Roja Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4924 Roja Drive have accessible units?
No, 4924 Roja Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4924 Roja Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4924 Roja Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

