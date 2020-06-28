Amenities
4893 Tropea St Available 09/16/19 Beautiful Ranch Style Home in Canyon Crest Community!! - Property Information:
Located in the peaceful community of Canyon Crest, this inviting 4 bedroom 2 bathroom single level home offers designer upgrades complete with granite countertops in the kitchen and gorgeous white cabinetry in the bathrooms. The master suite is spacious and comes with a a roman tub and walk- in closet. Entertain your guests in the backyard full of lush landscaping and an adobe fireplace. Mature orange, lemon and lime trees line the private backyard fence.
Required Income
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6,500.00
Pet Policy
Flexible
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.
Features
Non-Smoking Property, Evening Lights ,Stove, Microwave, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Fire Place, Gas/ Wood Burning Fireplace, Living Room, Patio
Family Room, Upgraded Carpeting, Tile Flooring, Laundry Room (Ground Floor)
Washer/ Dryer, Gardener included, Home Owners Assoc., Faux Wood Blinds
Fenced yard.
Schools
Elementary School: Reynolds Elementary
Middle School: Chavez Middle School
High School: El Camino High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
Link
http://cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/4893-Tropea-Oceanside-CA-92056-1371/
Contact Information:
Chamberlain Property Management
2653 Roosevelt Street, Ste. D
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday-Friday 9am-5pm
Saturday 9am-4pm
(RLNE3366030)