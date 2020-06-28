Amenities

4893 Tropea St Available 09/16/19 Beautiful Ranch Style Home in Canyon Crest Community!! - Property Information:

Located in the peaceful community of Canyon Crest, this inviting 4 bedroom 2 bathroom single level home offers designer upgrades complete with granite countertops in the kitchen and gorgeous white cabinetry in the bathrooms. The master suite is spacious and comes with a a roman tub and walk- in closet. Entertain your guests in the backyard full of lush landscaping and an adobe fireplace. Mature orange, lemon and lime trees line the private backyard fence.



Required Income

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6,500.00



Pet Policy

Flexible

Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



Features

Non-Smoking Property, Evening Lights ,Stove, Microwave, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Fire Place, Gas/ Wood Burning Fireplace, Living Room, Patio

Family Room, Upgraded Carpeting, Tile Flooring, Laundry Room (Ground Floor)

Washer/ Dryer, Gardener included, Home Owners Assoc., Faux Wood Blinds

Fenced yard.



Schools

Elementary School: Reynolds Elementary

Middle School: Chavez Middle School

High School: El Camino High School

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



Contact Information:

Chamberlain Property Management

2653 Roosevelt Street, Ste. D

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday-Friday 9am-5pm

Saturday 9am-4pm



