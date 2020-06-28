All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated August 31 2019 at 10:54 AM

4893 Tropea St

4893 Tropea Street · No Longer Available
Location

4893 Tropea Street, Oceanside, CA 92057
North Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4893 Tropea St Available 09/16/19 Beautiful Ranch Style Home in Canyon Crest Community!! - Property Information:
Located in the peaceful community of Canyon Crest, this inviting 4 bedroom 2 bathroom single level home offers designer upgrades complete with granite countertops in the kitchen and gorgeous white cabinetry in the bathrooms. The master suite is spacious and comes with a a roman tub and walk- in closet. Entertain your guests in the backyard full of lush landscaping and an adobe fireplace. Mature orange, lemon and lime trees line the private backyard fence.

Required Income
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6,500.00

Pet Policy
Flexible
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.

Features
Non-Smoking Property, Evening Lights ,Stove, Microwave, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Fire Place, Gas/ Wood Burning Fireplace, Living Room, Patio
Family Room, Upgraded Carpeting, Tile Flooring, Laundry Room (Ground Floor)
Washer/ Dryer, Gardener included, Home Owners Assoc., Faux Wood Blinds
Fenced yard.

Schools
Elementary School: Reynolds Elementary
Middle School: Chavez Middle School
High School: El Camino High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

Link
http://cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/4893-Tropea-Oceanside-CA-92056-1371/

Contact Information:
Chamberlain Property Management
2653 Roosevelt Street, Ste. D
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday-Friday 9am-5pm
Saturday 9am-4pm

(RLNE3366030)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4893 Tropea St have any available units?
4893 Tropea St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4893 Tropea St have?
Some of 4893 Tropea St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4893 Tropea St currently offering any rent specials?
4893 Tropea St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4893 Tropea St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4893 Tropea St is pet friendly.
Does 4893 Tropea St offer parking?
No, 4893 Tropea St does not offer parking.
Does 4893 Tropea St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4893 Tropea St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4893 Tropea St have a pool?
No, 4893 Tropea St does not have a pool.
Does 4893 Tropea St have accessible units?
No, 4893 Tropea St does not have accessible units.
Does 4893 Tropea St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4893 Tropea St has units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

