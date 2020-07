Amenities

AVAIL ON OR AROUND 1ST WEEK OF AUG 2020 Fabulous home on a cul-de-sac in a pleasant neighborhood with a fenced private back yard. This home has a front courtyard entry (adding privacy), great curb appeal and an HOA maintained front yard. Hard flooring throughout (wood laminate and tile) 2 car attached garage with laundry, and all appliances are in place. Vaulted ceilings and recessed lighting in several areas give it a modern feel. Central Heat (no a/c). Community pool too! SORRY NO CATS