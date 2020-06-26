All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 4830 Siesta Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
4830 Siesta Dr
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:31 AM

4830 Siesta Dr

4830 Siesta Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4830 Siesta Drive, Oceanside, CA 92057
North Valley

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
4830 Siesta Dr Available 04/16/20 Wonderful Single Story 3BED Home! - Property Information
Single Story home! Close to 76 fwy and minutes away from Camp Pendleton and short walk to Libby Lake Elementary School. This home has wood laminate flooring throughout, Tile Flooring in Kitchen. Wood cabinetry in kitchen and bathrooms. Appliances include refrigerator, dishwasher, stove/oven and built in microwave. A gorgeous stone wood burning fireplace. Vinyl double pane windows throughout. Ceiling fans. Washer and Dryer hookups (gas or electric) Entertaining patio area with built in BBQ. Fenced yard. Two car garage with plenty of storage space.

Required Income
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $5,375.

Pets
Flexible
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.

Features
Easy Freeway Access
Evening Lights
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Stove
Microwave
Fire Place
Gas/ Wood Burning Fireplace
Living Room
1 Story
Patio
Eat in kitchen
Storage space
Laminate Flooring
Tile Flooring
Garage Laundry
Gas/ 220 Laundry
2 Car Garage
Fenced yard

Schools
Elementary School: Libby Elementary
Middle School: Chavez Middle School
High School: El Camino High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

Link
http://cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/4830-Siesta-Dr-Oceanside-CA-92057-1040/

Contact Information
Chamberlain Property Management
2653 Roosevelt Street, Ste. D
Carlsbad, CA 92008
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday-Friday 9am-5pm
Saturday 9am-4pm

(RLNE5609724)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4830 Siesta Dr have any available units?
4830 Siesta Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4830 Siesta Dr have?
Some of 4830 Siesta Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4830 Siesta Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4830 Siesta Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4830 Siesta Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4830 Siesta Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4830 Siesta Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4830 Siesta Dr offers parking.
Does 4830 Siesta Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4830 Siesta Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4830 Siesta Dr have a pool?
No, 4830 Siesta Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4830 Siesta Dr have accessible units?
No, 4830 Siesta Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4830 Siesta Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4830 Siesta Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Move Cross Country
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sunset View
2500 Sea Cliff Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Windrift Apartments
3500 Windrift Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Shadow Ridge
3699 Barnard Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056
Presidio at Rancho Del Oro
4401 Mission Ave
Oceanside, CA 92057
Pierside South
115 N. Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Pierside
119 N Cleveland St
Oceanside, CA 92054
Capella at Rancho Del Oro Luxury Apartment Homes
4795 Frazee Rd
Oceanside, CA 92057
SALT
371 North Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Pet Friendly Places
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira CostaDowntown OceansideSan Luis Rey
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroLoma AltaTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego