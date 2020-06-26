Amenities
4830 Siesta Dr Available 04/16/20 Wonderful Single Story 3BED Home! - Property Information
Single Story home! Close to 76 fwy and minutes away from Camp Pendleton and short walk to Libby Lake Elementary School. This home has wood laminate flooring throughout, Tile Flooring in Kitchen. Wood cabinetry in kitchen and bathrooms. Appliances include refrigerator, dishwasher, stove/oven and built in microwave. A gorgeous stone wood burning fireplace. Vinyl double pane windows throughout. Ceiling fans. Washer and Dryer hookups (gas or electric) Entertaining patio area with built in BBQ. Fenced yard. Two car garage with plenty of storage space.
Required Income
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $5,375.
Pets
Flexible
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.
Features
Easy Freeway Access
Evening Lights
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Stove
Microwave
Fire Place
Gas/ Wood Burning Fireplace
Living Room
1 Story
Patio
Eat in kitchen
Storage space
Laminate Flooring
Tile Flooring
Garage Laundry
Gas/ 220 Laundry
2 Car Garage
Fenced yard
Schools
Elementary School: Libby Elementary
Middle School: Chavez Middle School
High School: El Camino High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
http://cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/4830-Siesta-Dr-Oceanside-CA-92057-1040/
Contact Information
Chamberlain Property Management
2653 Roosevelt Street, Ste. D
Carlsbad, CA 92008
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday-Friday 9am-5pm
Saturday 9am-4pm
(RLNE5609724)