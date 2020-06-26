Amenities

4830 Siesta Dr Available 04/16/20 Wonderful Single Story 3BED Home! - Property Information

Single Story home! Close to 76 fwy and minutes away from Camp Pendleton and short walk to Libby Lake Elementary School. This home has wood laminate flooring throughout, Tile Flooring in Kitchen. Wood cabinetry in kitchen and bathrooms. Appliances include refrigerator, dishwasher, stove/oven and built in microwave. A gorgeous stone wood burning fireplace. Vinyl double pane windows throughout. Ceiling fans. Washer and Dryer hookups (gas or electric) Entertaining patio area with built in BBQ. Fenced yard. Two car garage with plenty of storage space.



Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $5,375.



Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



Schools

Elementary School: Libby Elementary

Middle School: Chavez Middle School

High School: El Camino High School

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



Contact Information

Chamberlain Property Management

2653 Roosevelt Street, Ste. D

Carlsbad, CA 92008

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Monday-Friday 9am-5pm

Saturday 9am-4pm



