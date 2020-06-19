4816 Ventana Way

Amenities

This beautiful 3-bedroom home in Oceanside is situated on a CORNER LOT within the HIGHLY DESIRABLE Rancho Del Oro community of Belamar. CLOSE TO BEAUTIFUL BEACHES, harbor, and fine dining Oceanside is famous for. This is a turn-key home just a short and easy walking distance to shopping center and is close to transportation (QUICK ACCESS to HWY 76 and the I-5). This home has vaulted ceilings in living room, family room & master bedroom, has gas fireplace in family room. This home has an ATTACHED 2-CAR GARAGE and SPACIOUS DRIVEWAY.