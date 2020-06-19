All apartments in Oceanside
Oceanside, CA
4816 Ventana Way
Last updated March 14 2020 at 9:50 PM

4816 Ventana Way

4816 Ventana Way · No Longer Available
Oceanside
Ivey Ranch - Rancho Del Oro
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Location

4816 Ventana Way, Oceanside, CA 92057
Ivey Ranch - Rancho Del Oro

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful 3-bedroom home in Oceanside is situated on a CORNER LOT within the HIGHLY DESIRABLE Rancho Del Oro community of Belamar. CLOSE TO BEAUTIFUL BEACHES, harbor, and fine dining Oceanside is famous for. This is a turn-key home just a short and easy walking distance to shopping center and is close to transportation (QUICK ACCESS to HWY 76 and the I-5). This home has vaulted ceilings in living room, family room & master bedroom, has gas fireplace in family room. This home has an ATTACHED 2-CAR GARAGE and SPACIOUS DRIVEWAY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4816 Ventana Way have any available units?
4816 Ventana Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4816 Ventana Way have?
Some of 4816 Ventana Way's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4816 Ventana Way currently offering any rent specials?
4816 Ventana Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4816 Ventana Way pet-friendly?
No, 4816 Ventana Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 4816 Ventana Way offer parking?
Yes, 4816 Ventana Way offers parking.
Does 4816 Ventana Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4816 Ventana Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4816 Ventana Way have a pool?
No, 4816 Ventana Way does not have a pool.
Does 4816 Ventana Way have accessible units?
No, 4816 Ventana Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4816 Ventana Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4816 Ventana Way has units with dishwashers.
