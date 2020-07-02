4785 Westridge Dr

Amenities

pet friendly garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Charming single level Peacock Hills 55+ Senior community twin home for Rent. *Must be 55+ to occupy* Recent improvements allow low maintenance easy living. New Tile flooring throughout, new sink, ceiling fans, closet doors, toilet, sink, garage door and more. Bonus/recreation/dining room from kitchen has back yard and garage access. Low maintenance backyard with new pergola Located close to shopping and minutes away from the coast: Costco, Albertsons, all kinds of local business. Come take a tour and enjoy Peacock Hills! Pets Negotiable.