4757 Mystik Rd Available 06/10/19 55+ Senior Community Located on Peacock Hills!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

Located in the 55+ Senior Community of Peacock Hills, this lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bath home has has 910 sq ft of bright and cheery living space. Fresh paint, new luxury vinyl flooring throughout, quartz counter tops in kitchen and brand new alumawood patio cover. Ceiling fans in each room, plus home has AC! The back yard is very spacious, low maintenance landscaping and offers incredible valley view. Current pictures will be updated once upgrades are complete. This home is a must see, call 760-434-7373 ext 0 and schedule an appointment to view!



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $4,863.



PETS:

Single Pet Only, Cat, Dog Under 40 lbs.

Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



FEATURES:

Air Conditioning

Non-Smoking Property

Evening Lights

Dishwasher

Oven

Microwave

Stove

Refrigerator

Dining Area

Living Room

Patio

1 Story

Upgraded Carpeting

Washer/ Dryer

1 Car Garage

Home Owners Assoc.

Valley View

Canyon View

Mini Blinds

Fenced yard



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: 55+

Middle School:55+

High School:55+



LINK:

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/4757-Mystik-Rd-Oceanside-CA-92056-1246/



CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

2653 Roosevelt Street

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



(RLNE4917904)