All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 4757 Mystik Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
4757 Mystik Rd
Last updated June 5 2019 at 10:50 AM

4757 Mystik Rd

4757 Mystik Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
Peacock
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4757 Mystik Road, Oceanside, CA 92056
Peacock

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4757 Mystik Rd Available 06/10/19 55+ Senior Community Located on Peacock Hills!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Located in the 55+ Senior Community of Peacock Hills, this lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bath home has has 910 sq ft of bright and cheery living space. Fresh paint, new luxury vinyl flooring throughout, quartz counter tops in kitchen and brand new alumawood patio cover. Ceiling fans in each room, plus home has AC! The back yard is very spacious, low maintenance landscaping and offers incredible valley view. Current pictures will be updated once upgrades are complete. This home is a must see, call 760-434-7373 ext 0 and schedule an appointment to view!

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $4,863.

PETS:
Single Pet Only, Cat, Dog Under 40 lbs.
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.

FEATURES:
Air Conditioning
Non-Smoking Property
Evening Lights
Dishwasher
Oven
Microwave
Stove
Refrigerator
Dining Area
Living Room
Patio
1 Story
Upgraded Carpeting
Washer/ Dryer
1 Car Garage
Home Owners Assoc.
Valley View
Canyon View
Mini Blinds
Fenced yard

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: 55+
Middle School:55+
High School:55+

LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/4757-Mystik-Rd-Oceanside-CA-92056-1246/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

(RLNE4917904)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4757 Mystik Rd have any available units?
4757 Mystik Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4757 Mystik Rd have?
Some of 4757 Mystik Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4757 Mystik Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4757 Mystik Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4757 Mystik Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4757 Mystik Rd is pet friendly.
Does 4757 Mystik Rd offer parking?
Yes, 4757 Mystik Rd offers parking.
Does 4757 Mystik Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4757 Mystik Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4757 Mystik Rd have a pool?
No, 4757 Mystik Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4757 Mystik Rd have accessible units?
No, 4757 Mystik Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4757 Mystik Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4757 Mystik Rd has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sunset View
2500 Sea Cliff Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Presidio at Rancho Del Oro
4401 Mission Ave
Oceanside, CA 92057
The Dylan
550 Arbolitos Blvd
Oceanside, CA 92058
211 S Nevada Street
211 South Nevada Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Capella at Rancho Del Oro Luxury Apartment Homes
4795 Frazee Rd
Oceanside, CA 92057
Ocean Breeze
2055-95 Poplar Road
Oceanside, CA 92058
Island Club Apartments
2300 Catalina Cir
Oceanside, CA 92056
Sunterra
3851 Sherbourne Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 Bedroom ApartmentsOceanside 2 Bedroom Apartments
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Apartments with Pools
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Vista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown OceansideSan Luis ReyMira Costa
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego