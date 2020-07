Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pet friendly

4736 Ventana Way Available 05/01/19 Beautiful Rancho Del Oro Home in Oceanside! - Wonderful 3bd/2.5bth home close to the back gate of Camp Pendleton! Home has a great layout w/nice-sized kitchen and living room, private backyard, and all bedrooms upstairs. Close to shopping, dining, Camp Pendleton, and schools. Small dog okay upon approval w/additional deposit. Available 5/1/19. Please note - best to TEXT 760-583-2674 for available showing times.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4777249)