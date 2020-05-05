4735 Agora Way

Amenities

This luxurious, single level Patio Home is located within the renowned Ocean Hills Country Club on top of the Oceanside hills with views of the valley. This 55+ gated community boasts a patrolling security staff and manned security gate along with 350 acres of expertly designed and manicured grounds, complete with its own 18-hole golf course with no fees for residents. Other amenities include horseshoe pits, croquet, shuffleboard courts, lighted tennis courts, Paddle tennis courts, boccie ball courts, Jr. Olympic-sized pool, spa and an expansive pet park. The 27,000 sq. ft club house houses the social clubs with a library, billiard room, nautilus gym, auditorium and the list goes on. Each residence is wired with basic cable, emergency security system and access to a large gated area for boat and RV storage.

This St Tropez model features 2 bd/2ba with a secluded office, open atrium and private patio with a view of the valley. Features include lovely cork flooring and plush carpeting throughout with large sliders and over-sized windows to embrace the abundance of natural lighting that is a hallmark amenity to Oceanside. This home offers a perfect blend of luxury and California lifestyle with an open floor-plan that is perfect for the active yet Casual/California lifestyle. The undeniable excellence in design and architecture of this 1,800 sf home blends well with this coastal city and its amazing coastline. This 1,700-sf home captures the essence of this active 55+ community with a California beach vibe that makes it a One-Of-A-Kind wonder for entertaining, yet warm and inviting for casual everyday living. The large sliders and double pane windows provide an unobstructed view of the picturesque & private courtyard featuring a professionally designed and gardener-maintained patio ensconced with indigenous plants and trees. Adjacent to the atrium lies a well-appointed Chef kitchen with gas cook-top, designer cabinets, quarts counter tops/back-splash with stainless steel appliances. The bathrooms have a spa-like appeal with quarts surfaces and large vanities projecting an element of luxury and design seen in 4-star resorts. Both bedrooms feature large double pane windows adorned with contemporary ceiling fans, plush carpeting and designer inspired drapery. To mitigate any spikes in our reliable Mediterranean climate this home also has a central A/C system and ceiling fans to distribute the cool air.

This home is available for occupancy August 1 at $3,150/MO rent for a 1-year lease and is intended for long-term tenancy. If you are retired or pondering that next phase you should inquire about this stunning home.

Contact Jim Scanlon at Scanlon Realty Management, LLC to schedule a private viewing. 760-889-4343.

CalBRE 01950837