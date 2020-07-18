All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 4714 Mahogany Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
4714 Mahogany Drive
Last updated August 9 2019 at 1:33 PM

4714 Mahogany Drive

4714 Mahogany Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
Peacock
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4714 Mahogany Drive, Oceanside, CA 92056
Peacock

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4714 Mahogany Drive Available 08/12/19 Beautifully Maintained 3B+Den/2BA w/ Attached Garage, A/C & Upgrades! - AVAILABLE NOW!

Absolutely beautiful 3B+Den/2BA House available for lease in Central Oceanside. This well maintained home features 1273 SF of living space and boasts:
- Great exterior curb appeal w/ exterior brick accents
- Attached 2 car garage
- Central A/C & Heat
- Whole house fan also! Limits need for A/C!
- Washer/dryer in laundry room
- Spacious low maintenance backyard features: automated drip irrigation, mature trees, and built-in exterior dog kennel
- Home wired for security cameras, and DVR included!
- Front entry opens to small foyer. Step forward to access living room, kitchen to the right, and bedrooms/baths on the left
- Living room features: carpet floors, cozy fireplace w/ custom brick mantle, ceiling fan, surround sound, ethernet, and backyard access
- Well designed kitchen features: granite counter tops, ample cabinet space, breakfast bar, and open floor plan to dining area
- Spacious dining area features: laminate wood floors, ceiling fan, great natural light, room to accommodate a large table, and built-in doggy door!
- Den located off laundry room features laminate wood flooring, plantation shutters, and could easily be converted to a bedroom. Great for home office or additional living/family room
- Large master bedroom features: laminate wood flooring, plantation shutters, walk-in closet, and attached bathroom
- Master bathroom features: vanity & stall shower
- Light and bright second & third bedrooms each feature laminate wood flooring and plantation shutters
- Second full bathroom features shower/tub combo

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- A co-signer will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co-signers need to complete a full application. Co-signers must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2325
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit
- A/C: Yes
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Two pets max considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent per pet

-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog or cat, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.

If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF
-VIDEO TOUR: Coming soon!
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY:
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION:
- AREA INFORMATION: Oceanside
- PARKING: Attached garage
- PROPERTY TYPE: House
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant responsible for all utilities
- GARDENER INCLUDED: Yes
- YARD: Yes
- YEAR BUILT: 1985

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES:
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: As-is: whole house fan, DVR/cameras, patio furniture, patio roll up blind, fire pit, outdoors coop
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

(RLNE5033706)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4714 Mahogany Drive have any available units?
4714 Mahogany Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4714 Mahogany Drive have?
Some of 4714 Mahogany Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4714 Mahogany Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4714 Mahogany Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4714 Mahogany Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4714 Mahogany Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4714 Mahogany Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4714 Mahogany Drive offers parking.
Does 4714 Mahogany Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4714 Mahogany Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4714 Mahogany Drive have a pool?
No, 4714 Mahogany Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4714 Mahogany Drive have accessible units?
No, 4714 Mahogany Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4714 Mahogany Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4714 Mahogany Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elán Milano Apartment Homes
3634 College Blvd
Oceanside, CA 92056
Sunset View
2500 Sea Cliff Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Presidio at Rancho Del Oro
4401 Mission Ave
Oceanside, CA 92057
Terra Oceanside Apartments
3964 Waring Rd
Oceanside, CA 92056
Pierside South
115 N. Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
211 S Nevada Street
211 South Nevada Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Island Club Apartments
2300 Catalina Cir
Oceanside, CA 92056
Sunterra
3851 Sherbourne Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 Bedroom ApartmentsOceanside 2 Bedroom Apartments
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Apartments with Pools
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Vista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown OceansideSan Luis ReyMira Costa
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego