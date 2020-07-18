Amenities

4714 Mahogany Drive Available 08/12/19 Beautifully Maintained 3B+Den/2BA w/ Attached Garage, A/C & Upgrades! - AVAILABLE NOW!



Absolutely beautiful 3B+Den/2BA House available for lease in Central Oceanside. This well maintained home features 1273 SF of living space and boasts:

- Great exterior curb appeal w/ exterior brick accents

- Attached 2 car garage

- Central A/C & Heat

- Whole house fan also! Limits need for A/C!

- Washer/dryer in laundry room

- Spacious low maintenance backyard features: automated drip irrigation, mature trees, and built-in exterior dog kennel

- Home wired for security cameras, and DVR included!

- Front entry opens to small foyer. Step forward to access living room, kitchen to the right, and bedrooms/baths on the left

- Living room features: carpet floors, cozy fireplace w/ custom brick mantle, ceiling fan, surround sound, ethernet, and backyard access

- Well designed kitchen features: granite counter tops, ample cabinet space, breakfast bar, and open floor plan to dining area

- Spacious dining area features: laminate wood floors, ceiling fan, great natural light, room to accommodate a large table, and built-in doggy door!

- Den located off laundry room features laminate wood flooring, plantation shutters, and could easily be converted to a bedroom. Great for home office or additional living/family room

- Large master bedroom features: laminate wood flooring, plantation shutters, walk-in closet, and attached bathroom

- Master bathroom features: vanity & stall shower

- Light and bright second & third bedrooms each feature laminate wood flooring and plantation shutters

- Second full bathroom features shower/tub combo



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

- A co-signer will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co-signers need to complete a full application. Co-signers must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $2325

- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit

- A/C: Yes

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Two pets max considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent per pet



-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog or cat, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.



If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF

-VIDEO TOUR: Coming soon!

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



HOW TO APPLY:

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION:

- AREA INFORMATION: Oceanside

- PARKING: Attached garage

- PROPERTY TYPE: House

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant responsible for all utilities

- GARDENER INCLUDED: Yes

- YARD: Yes

- YEAR BUILT: 1985



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES:

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: As-is: whole house fan, DVR/cameras, patio furniture, patio roll up blind, fire pit, outdoors coop

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



