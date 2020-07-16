Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

4525 Beverly Glen Drive Available 06/01/19 Wonderful 55+ SENIOR Community of Peacock Hills - Clean, Updated Property - Move-In-Ready with Gorgeous VIEWS! Great location in very desirable Peacock Hills 55+ Community !! Qualifying Resident MUST be 55 years of age or older and a Spouse can be 45+... no residents under 45 years of age are allowed in this community.



Freshly renovated: New flooring, new windows and sliding door, updated lighting, fresh neutral interior paint throughout, new baseboards! Enjoy the comfort of A/C on those hot summer days. All Appliances included, Full Garage & Laundry room.



No need to buy bottled water...enjoy the convenience of the water filtration system right from your kitchen sink! Low maintenance yard with VIEWS!! Close to parks, shopping, restaurants, and the beach!



(RLNE4684671)