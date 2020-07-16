All apartments in Oceanside
4525 Beverly Glen Drive
Last updated May 12 2019 at 10:46 AM

4525 Beverly Glen Drive

4525 Beverly Glen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4525 Beverly Glen Drive, Oceanside, CA 92056
Peacock

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
4525 Beverly Glen Drive Available 06/01/19 Wonderful 55+ SENIOR Community of Peacock Hills - Clean, Updated Property - Move-In-Ready with Gorgeous VIEWS! Great location in very desirable Peacock Hills 55+ Community !! Qualifying Resident MUST be 55 years of age or older and a Spouse can be 45+... no residents under 45 years of age are allowed in this community.

Freshly renovated: New flooring, new windows and sliding door, updated lighting, fresh neutral interior paint throughout, new baseboards! Enjoy the comfort of A/C on those hot summer days. All Appliances included, Full Garage & Laundry room.

No need to buy bottled water...enjoy the convenience of the water filtration system right from your kitchen sink! Low maintenance yard with VIEWS!! Close to parks, shopping, restaurants, and the beach!

(RLNE4684671)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4525 Beverly Glen Drive have any available units?
4525 Beverly Glen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4525 Beverly Glen Drive have?
Some of 4525 Beverly Glen Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4525 Beverly Glen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4525 Beverly Glen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4525 Beverly Glen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4525 Beverly Glen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 4525 Beverly Glen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4525 Beverly Glen Drive offers parking.
Does 4525 Beverly Glen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4525 Beverly Glen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4525 Beverly Glen Drive have a pool?
No, 4525 Beverly Glen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4525 Beverly Glen Drive have accessible units?
No, 4525 Beverly Glen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4525 Beverly Glen Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4525 Beverly Glen Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
