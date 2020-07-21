Amenities

Lovely Two Bedrooms/Two Bathrooms, 2 stories Condo in Oceanside, near Camp Pendleton.



Welcome to the North Oceanside paradise. This home is exquisitely remodeled with classic, beautiful finishes throughout, especially in the gorgeous kitchen. Natural light is abundant from the tall ceilings, large windows, and open floor plan. This 2 bedroom home is close to amenities, Camp Pendleton, and much more.



Unit Features:

- 2 bed/2 bath apartment

- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, gas range/oven, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal

- Fireplace

- Double Pane Windows

- Washer and dryer

- Garage

- Balcony

- Porch

- Patio



Community Features:

- Pool / Spa

- 2 Playgrounds

- Close proximity to San Luis Rey River trails which goes straight to the Ocean!



Rental Terms:

- Application Fee: $49 per adult

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: One months rent

- Rental insurance required

- No pets allowed

- All utilities under the residents name

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/4470-Brisbane-Way-Unit-6-Oceanside-CA-92058



You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!



