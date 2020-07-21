All apartments in Oceanside
Location

4470 Brisbane Way, Oceanside, CA 92058
North Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Lovely Two Bedrooms/Two Bathrooms, 2 stories Condo in Oceanside, near Camp Pendleton.

Welcome to the North Oceanside paradise. This home is exquisitely remodeled with classic, beautiful finishes throughout, especially in the gorgeous kitchen. Natural light is abundant from the tall ceilings, large windows, and open floor plan. This 2 bedroom home is close to amenities, Camp Pendleton, and much more.

Unit Features:
- 2 bed/2 bath apartment
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, gas range/oven, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal
- Fireplace
- Double Pane Windows
- Washer and dryer
- Garage
- Balcony
- Porch
- Patio

Community Features:
- Pool / Spa
- 2 Playgrounds
- Close proximity to San Luis Rey River trails which goes straight to the Ocean!

Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One months rent
- Rental insurance required
- No pets allowed
- All utilities under the residents name
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/4470-Brisbane-Way-Unit-6-Oceanside-CA-92058

You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5619782)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4470 Brisbane Way Unit 6 have any available units?
4470 Brisbane Way Unit 6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4470 Brisbane Way Unit 6 have?
Some of 4470 Brisbane Way Unit 6's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4470 Brisbane Way Unit 6 currently offering any rent specials?
4470 Brisbane Way Unit 6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4470 Brisbane Way Unit 6 pet-friendly?
No, 4470 Brisbane Way Unit 6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 4470 Brisbane Way Unit 6 offer parking?
Yes, 4470 Brisbane Way Unit 6 offers parking.
Does 4470 Brisbane Way Unit 6 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4470 Brisbane Way Unit 6 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4470 Brisbane Way Unit 6 have a pool?
Yes, 4470 Brisbane Way Unit 6 has a pool.
Does 4470 Brisbane Way Unit 6 have accessible units?
No, 4470 Brisbane Way Unit 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 4470 Brisbane Way Unit 6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4470 Brisbane Way Unit 6 has units with dishwashers.
