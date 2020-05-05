All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated July 22 2019 at 4:51 PM

4460 White Pine Way

4460 White Pine Way · No Longer Available
Location

4460 White Pine Way, Oceanside, CA 92057
San Luis Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e9dc6d507f ---- 4 beds / 2.5 baths, 1585 sq.ft., detached home built in 1986, located in Oceanside. Available date: August 1st, 2019 ? This beautiful and inviting home features an open layout with tons of natural light while offering plenty of space both inside and out. This Oceanside gem is nestled in the hills of Northern Oceanside and is minutes away from Camp Pendleton, Arrowood Golf Course, and Mission San Luis Rey. From high-quality granite counter tops to stainless steel appliances, the finishes in this home are sure to not disappoint. This home oozes with pride of ownership and won?t last long. Schedule an appointment today while this home is still available! Features: - Solar Panels on home, GREAT in energy reduction and utility bill savings. - The kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, deep kitchen sink, and stainless steel kitchen sink. - Master bathroom attached to the large master bedroom (Located on ground floor). Dual vanities in master. ?- Lots of natural lighting throughout the house. - All windows in home are new and double paned. - Fenced in home with a private backyard and patio with shade overhang. ? - Clean inside and out & very well maintained.? - Recently remodeled with high quality finishes! - The home has a fireplace. - Plenty of garage storage. - HOA aids in excellent curb appeal! HOA community: Peacock Meadows. - Private security patrol. - Bike trail nearby that leads to the beach. - Quiet and peaceful street.? ?- Laundry: Washer & Dryer included in home. ?- HVAC: Yes central heat, no A/C.? Note: See terms below for appliances included. ? Terms: ?- Showings by appointment only. Don?t disturb occupants. ?- Lease term: 12 month minimum. Open to longer lease.? - Pets: Dogs & Cats considered on case by case basis (no aggressive breeds). 2 pets maximum. Extra $500 security deposit per pet. Extra $25 animal administration fee per month per pet. - Security deposit required up front, amount is equal to one month rent. - Security deposit will be held in: Broker\'s Trust Account. - Year built: 1986. - Appliances included: Fridge, Oven / Range, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer, Dryer, Heater. - If appliances break or stop working due to normal wear and tear, all appliances named above will be maintained by owner except: Washer and Dryer come without warranty and will not be replaced by Owner if they break down or need fixing. Tenant can choose to replace or repair them at their own discretion. Tenant is responsible for tenant damage.? - Landscaping: Tenant will maintain all landscaping except: The HOA maintains the common area and the outside of the hedge near the front yard adjacent to the common area grass. Tenant is responsible for front yard and backyard maintenance. - All utilities / services to be paid by tenant.? - Parking: 2 car garage and 2 car driveway and street parking per HOA rules. Trailers of any kind cannot be parked on street for more than 3 days.? - HOA Rules: s agent to verify. Home will be delivered in same condition as during showings, unless future changes are given in writing from FGPM.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4460 White Pine Way have any available units?
4460 White Pine Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4460 White Pine Way have?
Some of 4460 White Pine Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4460 White Pine Way currently offering any rent specials?
4460 White Pine Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4460 White Pine Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4460 White Pine Way is pet friendly.
Does 4460 White Pine Way offer parking?
Yes, 4460 White Pine Way offers parking.
Does 4460 White Pine Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4460 White Pine Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4460 White Pine Way have a pool?
No, 4460 White Pine Way does not have a pool.
Does 4460 White Pine Way have accessible units?
No, 4460 White Pine Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4460 White Pine Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4460 White Pine Way has units with dishwashers.

