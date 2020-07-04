All apartments in Oceanside
4448 Skimmer Way

4448 Skimmer Way · No Longer Available
Oceanside
San Luis Rey
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Location

4448 Skimmer Way, Oceanside, CA 92057
San Luis Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
cable included
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
cable included
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Fantastic SENIOR HOME (55+). This two bedroom, two bath end unit is located in one of the most scenic areas of OCEANA. Rarely available. Enjoy unobstructed mountain and valley views from the comfort of your living room. The view just doesn't get much better than this. This corner unit has plenty of light and features dual pane windows. Additional amenities include a remodeled kitchen, remodeled baths and neutral earth tone paint scheme. The large front patio is fully fenced for your privacy. The attached single car garage includes a washer and dryer. The Oceana community offers a pool, clubhouse and many other amenities. Conveniently located with shopping, dining and Highway 76 less than five minutes away. Water, trash and basic cable included. Equal Housing Opportunity. Advertised rate subject to review of credit, background and housing history and therefore subject to change. Contact All Investors Realty today to schedule a showing. 760.644.0209. www.allinvestorsrealty.com CABRE01134376

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4448 Skimmer Way have any available units?
4448 Skimmer Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4448 Skimmer Way have?
Some of 4448 Skimmer Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4448 Skimmer Way currently offering any rent specials?
4448 Skimmer Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4448 Skimmer Way pet-friendly?
No, 4448 Skimmer Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 4448 Skimmer Way offer parking?
Yes, 4448 Skimmer Way offers parking.
Does 4448 Skimmer Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4448 Skimmer Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4448 Skimmer Way have a pool?
Yes, 4448 Skimmer Way has a pool.
Does 4448 Skimmer Way have accessible units?
No, 4448 Skimmer Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4448 Skimmer Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4448 Skimmer Way has units with dishwashers.

