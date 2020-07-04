4448 Skimmer Way

Amenities

Fantastic SENIOR HOME (55+). This two bedroom, two bath end unit is located in one of the most scenic areas of OCEANA. Rarely available. Enjoy unobstructed mountain and valley views from the comfort of your living room. The view just doesn't get much better than this. This corner unit has plenty of light and features dual pane windows. Additional amenities include a remodeled kitchen, remodeled baths and neutral earth tone paint scheme. The large front patio is fully fenced for your privacy. The attached single car garage includes a washer and dryer. The Oceana community offers a pool, clubhouse and many other amenities. Conveniently located with shopping, dining and Highway 76 less than five minutes away. Water, trash and basic cable included. Equal Housing Opportunity. Advertised rate subject to review of credit, background and housing history and therefore subject to change. Contact All Investors Realty today to schedule a showing. 760.644.0209. www.allinvestorsrealty.com CABRE01134376