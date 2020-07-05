4417 Point Degada

Amenities

This beautiful home is located on A quite Street it offers many desirable features including a flowing floor plan, hardwood flooring, upgraded countertops, tons of natural light, formal living/dining room separate family room with fireplace, and a beautiful bright kitchen.All bedrooms have mirrored closet doors the spacious master suite vaulted ceiling. The master bath features dual vanity sinks and walk in shower. Large fenced backyard. Community pool. Good credit required, 650 at least. No smoking. Will only speak to renters who have completed the lead questionnaire.

