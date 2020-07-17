All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated July 17 2020 at 12:40 PM

4369 Pacifica Way

4369 Pacifica Way
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4369 Pacifica Way, Oceanside, CA 92056
Ivey Ranch - Rancho Del Oro

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6 · Avail. now

$2,700

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1832 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom townhome in the beautiful gated St. Cloud community. End unit. Full bedroom, full bathroom, laundry, and garage access on the ground floor. Kitchen, living room, bedroom, full and half bath on the 2nd floor. Master suite on the 3rd floor. Kitchen has all stainless steel appliances included, with a 5 burner stove. Living room has a fireplace. Community has pool, spa, clubhouse, exercise facility. Laundry room with washer and dryer on the first floor. 2 car attached garage. Community is across the street from Ivey Ranch Elementary School, Martin Luther King Jr. Park, Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School. Walking distance to El Camino High School. Easy access to Hwy-76.

$40 Screening fee per Adult (18 yrs and older)

For more information contact:
Spangler Realty
3088 Pio Pico Dr., Ste.101
Carlsbad, Ca. 92008
www.spanglerrealty.com
(760)434-7353
DRE License#: 01222003

The material in this advertisement and on our website has been prepared by Spangler Realty, Inc. The material is for informational purposes only and does not constitute real estate advice. While we do our best to keep this information regularly updated, it is not guaranteed to be correct, complete, or up to date. Equal Housing Opportunity.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,700, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,700, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4369 Pacifica Way have any available units?
4369 Pacifica Way has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4369 Pacifica Way have?
Some of 4369 Pacifica Way's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4369 Pacifica Way currently offering any rent specials?
4369 Pacifica Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4369 Pacifica Way pet-friendly?
No, 4369 Pacifica Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 4369 Pacifica Way offer parking?
Yes, 4369 Pacifica Way offers parking.
Does 4369 Pacifica Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4369 Pacifica Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4369 Pacifica Way have a pool?
Yes, 4369 Pacifica Way has a pool.
Does 4369 Pacifica Way have accessible units?
No, 4369 Pacifica Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4369 Pacifica Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4369 Pacifica Way does not have units with dishwashers.
