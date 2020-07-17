4369 Pacifica Way

Amenities

3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom townhome in the beautiful gated St. Cloud community. End unit. Full bedroom, full bathroom, laundry, and garage access on the ground floor. Kitchen, living room, bedroom, full and half bath on the 2nd floor. Master suite on the 3rd floor. Kitchen has all stainless steel appliances included, with a 5 burner stove. Living room has a fireplace. Community has pool, spa, clubhouse, exercise facility. Laundry room with washer and dryer on the first floor. 2 car attached garage. Community is across the street from Ivey Ranch Elementary School, Martin Luther King Jr. Park, Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School. Walking distance to El Camino High School. Easy access to Hwy-76.



$40 Screening fee per Adult (18 yrs and older)



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,700, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,700, Available Now

