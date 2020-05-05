All apartments in Oceanside
434 Calle Corazon
Last updated July 23 2019 at 11:24 PM

434 Calle Corazon

434 Calle Corazon · No Longer Available
Location

434 Calle Corazon, Oceanside, CA 92057
Ivey Ranch - Rancho Del Oro

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This beautiful fully remodeled 3bd 2bath 1800sqft home is a must see! Walking distance to Ivey ranch elementary with vaulted ceilings and luxury flooring combined w/new a kitchen that has brand new Stainless steel appliances this home is TURN KEY READY not to mention a Beautifully remodeled HUGE master bathroom w/double showers and walk in closet. W/ Community pool and parks and low HOA This quiet community is family friendly and an amazing place to live.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 434 Calle Corazon have any available units?
434 Calle Corazon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 434 Calle Corazon have?
Some of 434 Calle Corazon's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 434 Calle Corazon currently offering any rent specials?
434 Calle Corazon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 434 Calle Corazon pet-friendly?
Yes, 434 Calle Corazon is pet friendly.
Does 434 Calle Corazon offer parking?
Yes, 434 Calle Corazon offers parking.
Does 434 Calle Corazon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 434 Calle Corazon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 434 Calle Corazon have a pool?
Yes, 434 Calle Corazon has a pool.
Does 434 Calle Corazon have accessible units?
No, 434 Calle Corazon does not have accessible units.
Does 434 Calle Corazon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 434 Calle Corazon has units with dishwashers.
