434 Calle Corazon

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport gym on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

This beautiful fully remodeled 3bd 2bath 1800sqft home is a must see! Walking distance to Ivey ranch elementary with vaulted ceilings and luxury flooring combined w/new a kitchen that has brand new Stainless steel appliances this home is TURN KEY READY not to mention a Beautifully remodeled HUGE master bathroom w/double showers and walk in closet. W/ Community pool and parks and low HOA This quiet community is family friendly and an amazing place to live.

