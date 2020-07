Amenities

Great room with fireplace and large island with plenty of cabinet splace in the kitchen. Pantry. Separate large laundry room and attached two car garage. HOA provides many amenities - pool, spa, fitness center, cabanas, outdoor shower, clubhouse and more. Walking distance to award winning Ivey Ranch Elementary School, Martin Luther King Skate Park and about less than a mile to Martin Luther King Jr Middle School. You have to come and see to believe how beautiful this house is.