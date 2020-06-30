Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

4276 Casa Buena Way #171, Oceanside CA - Beautiful Condo in Quail Ridge community!



Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath 2 story condo boasts 1224 sf of living space, with amenities that include: a fabulous kitchen,recently installed tile and carpet throughout, master bedroom with patio. 1-car garage and assigned additional parking.

Community amenities include 2 pools, 2 spas, and clubhouse. Ready for immediate occupancy. Hurry before this one is gone!



Water, sewer & trash paid by owner.

No Smoking permitted.

No AC



Apply online at PropertyADVANTAGE.com

One time processing fee with lease: $50.00



(RLNE3797848)