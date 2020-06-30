All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:46 AM

4276 Casa Buena Way #171

4276 Casa Buena Way · No Longer Available
Location

4276 Casa Buena Way, Oceanside, CA 92057
San Luis Rey

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
clubhouse
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
4276 Casa Buena Way #171, Oceanside CA - Beautiful Condo in Quail Ridge community!

Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath 2 story condo boasts 1224 sf of living space, with amenities that include: a fabulous kitchen,recently installed tile and carpet throughout, master bedroom with patio. 1-car garage and assigned additional parking.
Community amenities include 2 pools, 2 spas, and clubhouse. Ready for immediate occupancy. Hurry before this one is gone!

Water, sewer & trash paid by owner.
No Smoking permitted.
No AC

Apply online at PropertyADVANTAGE.com
One time processing fee with lease: $50.00

(RLNE3797848)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4276 Casa Buena Way #171 have any available units?
4276 Casa Buena Way #171 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4276 Casa Buena Way #171 have?
Some of 4276 Casa Buena Way #171's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4276 Casa Buena Way #171 currently offering any rent specials?
4276 Casa Buena Way #171 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4276 Casa Buena Way #171 pet-friendly?
No, 4276 Casa Buena Way #171 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 4276 Casa Buena Way #171 offer parking?
Yes, 4276 Casa Buena Way #171 offers parking.
Does 4276 Casa Buena Way #171 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4276 Casa Buena Way #171 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4276 Casa Buena Way #171 have a pool?
Yes, 4276 Casa Buena Way #171 has a pool.
Does 4276 Casa Buena Way #171 have accessible units?
No, 4276 Casa Buena Way #171 does not have accessible units.
Does 4276 Casa Buena Way #171 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4276 Casa Buena Way #171 does not have units with dishwashers.

