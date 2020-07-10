All apartments in Oceanside
Oceanside, CA
4271 Rockport Bay Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4271 Rockport Bay Way

4271 Rockport Bay Way · No Longer Available
Location

4271 Rockport Bay Way, Oceanside, CA 92058
North Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath upper unit Townhome in nice Community in Oceanside. ALL Wood and Tile Flooring. NO CARPETING!!. Granite Kitchen Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances and Upgraded Cabinetry. 2-Car Garage. Large Patio/Balcony. Close to Camp Pendleton.

Utilities Included: water sewer Trash

Appliances Included: refrigerator stove oven dishwasher microwave Washer and Dryer

Cats Allowed Yes
Dogs Allowed Small Only

Amenities : Community Spa Patio Cable-ready Community Rec Room Balcony Community Pool Pets Allowed Park

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,050, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,050, Available 8/7/18

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4271 Rockport Bay Way have any available units?
4271 Rockport Bay Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4271 Rockport Bay Way have?
Some of 4271 Rockport Bay Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4271 Rockport Bay Way currently offering any rent specials?
4271 Rockport Bay Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4271 Rockport Bay Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4271 Rockport Bay Way is pet friendly.
Does 4271 Rockport Bay Way offer parking?
Yes, 4271 Rockport Bay Way offers parking.
Does 4271 Rockport Bay Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4271 Rockport Bay Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4271 Rockport Bay Way have a pool?
Yes, 4271 Rockport Bay Way has a pool.
Does 4271 Rockport Bay Way have accessible units?
No, 4271 Rockport Bay Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4271 Rockport Bay Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4271 Rockport Bay Way has units with dishwashers.

