4271 Rockport Bay Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath upper unit Townhome in nice Community in Oceanside. ALL Wood and Tile Flooring. NO CARPETING!!. Granite Kitchen Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances and Upgraded Cabinetry. 2-Car Garage. Large Patio/Balcony. Close to Camp Pendleton.



Utilities Included: water sewer Trash



Appliances Included: refrigerator stove oven dishwasher microwave Washer and Dryer



Cats Allowed Yes

Dogs Allowed Small Only



Amenities : Community Spa Patio Cable-ready Community Rec Room Balcony Community Pool Pets Allowed Park



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,050, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,050, Available 8/7/18



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.