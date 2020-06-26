4238 Vista Panorama #213

All apartments in Oceanside
Location

4238 Vista Panorama Way, Oceanside, CA 92057
San Luis Rey

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
The cook in the family will love this all new highly upgraded kitchen with self closing doors and cabinets, granite counters, top of the line appliances and beautiful custom tile flooring....nothing has been overlooked! The energy efficient dual pane windows throughout are an added luxury. Enjoy wonderful valley and mountains views from either of the two private patios, one of which features stamped concrete, flowering shrubs, and Malibu lights. The main living area is upstairs and the bedrooms are located downstairs for your privacy. The interior laundry room comes equipped with a washer and dryer is already included for your convenience. The attached one car garage provides direct access into your unit and a new roll up garage door has just been installed! Take advantage of the community pool/spa. Shopping, dining and theaters are all nearby. Some of the finest beaches in North County are a mere 10 minutes away by car, along with the Oceanside Pier and Harbor. Within walking distance to the historic San Luis Rey Mission. Camp Pendleton's front or back gate is also a quick 10 minute drive. No pets other than certified service animals only (with proper documentation), no exceptions. Equal Housing Opportunity. Non Smokers ONLY. Strictly Enforced. Advertised rate subject to review of credit, employment and rental history and therefore subject to change. Renters insurance will be required. Please call or text to schedule a showing or to obtain additional information. All Investors Realty and Management. BRE01134376CA

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4238 Vista Panorama #213 have any available units?
4238 Vista Panorama #213 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4238 Vista Panorama #213 have?
Some of 4238 Vista Panorama #213's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4238 Vista Panorama #213 currently offering any rent specials?
4238 Vista Panorama #213 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4238 Vista Panorama #213 pet-friendly?
No, 4238 Vista Panorama #213 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 4238 Vista Panorama #213 offer parking?
Yes, 4238 Vista Panorama #213 offers parking.
Does 4238 Vista Panorama #213 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4238 Vista Panorama #213 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4238 Vista Panorama #213 have a pool?
Yes, 4238 Vista Panorama #213 has a pool.
Does 4238 Vista Panorama #213 have accessible units?
No, 4238 Vista Panorama #213 does not have accessible units.
Does 4238 Vista Panorama #213 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4238 Vista Panorama #213 has units with dishwashers.
