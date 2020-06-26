4238 Vista Panorama #213

Amenities

The cook in the family will love this all new highly upgraded kitchen with self closing doors and cabinets, granite counters, top of the line appliances and beautiful custom tile flooring....nothing has been overlooked! The energy efficient dual pane windows throughout are an added luxury. Enjoy wonderful valley and mountains views from either of the two private patios, one of which features stamped concrete, flowering shrubs, and Malibu lights. The main living area is upstairs and the bedrooms are located downstairs for your privacy. The interior laundry room comes equipped with a washer and dryer is already included for your convenience. The attached one car garage provides direct access into your unit and a new roll up garage door has just been installed! Take advantage of the community pool/spa. Shopping, dining and theaters are all nearby. Some of the finest beaches in North County are a mere 10 minutes away by car, along with the Oceanside Pier and Harbor. Within walking distance to the historic San Luis Rey Mission. Camp Pendleton's front or back gate is also a quick 10 minute drive. No pets other than certified service animals only (with proper documentation), no exceptions. Equal Housing Opportunity. Non Smokers ONLY. Strictly Enforced. Advertised rate subject to review of credit, employment and rental history and therefore subject to change. Renters insurance will be required. Please call or text to schedule a showing or to obtain additional information. All Investors Realty and Management. BRE01134376CA