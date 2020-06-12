4223 Vista Del Rio Way #3

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool garage

4223 Vista del Rio #3, Oceanside Ca 92057 - Dual Master Suite Condo in Oceanside



This great property is located in the Quail Ridge Community in Oceanside. The features include two heated pools, Jacuzzis, clubhouse and access to walking trails. Entertain on the large deck with the beautiful views of the valley. Both large master suites have private bathrooms. The large kitchen has upgraded appliances, stainless steel sink and tile floors. There is a large living/dining area with sliding door access to the deck. There is a guest half bathroom and an attached one car garage with an additional assigned spot. This property is conveniently located near the 76 and I-5 freeways and the beach is just four miles away.



RENTAL FACTS:

No smoking

No pets (please)

Lease Processing Fee $50.00

Apply online at www.PropertyADVANTAGE.com

Application Fee $35.00 ea. Adult

Email lrivas@propadvantage.com or Text 619-206-8733 to schedule a showing



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4622430)