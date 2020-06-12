All apartments in Oceanside
4223 Vista Del Rio Way #3

Location

4223 Vista Del Rio Way, Oceanside, CA 92057
San Luis Rey

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
garage
4223 Vista del Rio #3, Oceanside Ca 92057 - Dual Master Suite Condo in Oceanside

This great property is located in the Quail Ridge Community in Oceanside. The features include two heated pools, Jacuzzis, clubhouse and access to walking trails. Entertain on the large deck with the beautiful views of the valley. Both large master suites have private bathrooms. The large kitchen has upgraded appliances, stainless steel sink and tile floors. There is a large living/dining area with sliding door access to the deck. There is a guest half bathroom and an attached one car garage with an additional assigned spot. This property is conveniently located near the 76 and I-5 freeways and the beach is just four miles away.

RENTAL FACTS:
No smoking
No pets (please)
Lease Processing Fee $50.00
Apply online at www.PropertyADVANTAGE.com
Application Fee $35.00 ea. Adult
Email lrivas@propadvantage.com or Text 619-206-8733 to schedule a showing

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4223 Vista Del Rio Way #3 have any available units?
4223 Vista Del Rio Way #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4223 Vista Del Rio Way #3 have?
Some of 4223 Vista Del Rio Way #3's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4223 Vista Del Rio Way #3 currently offering any rent specials?
4223 Vista Del Rio Way #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4223 Vista Del Rio Way #3 pet-friendly?
No, 4223 Vista Del Rio Way #3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 4223 Vista Del Rio Way #3 offer parking?
Yes, 4223 Vista Del Rio Way #3 offers parking.
Does 4223 Vista Del Rio Way #3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4223 Vista Del Rio Way #3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4223 Vista Del Rio Way #3 have a pool?
Yes, 4223 Vista Del Rio Way #3 has a pool.
Does 4223 Vista Del Rio Way #3 have accessible units?
No, 4223 Vista Del Rio Way #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 4223 Vista Del Rio Way #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4223 Vista Del Rio Way #3 does not have units with dishwashers.
