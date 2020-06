Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated pool microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Incredible 2 bed 2 bath view condo for immediate occupancy and move in ready! Featuring upgraded kitchen and included appliances that also has a downstairs 1-car garage and assigned parking. This home is an upper floor unit so no one above and the million dollar views looking onto San Luis Rey Mission and the beautiful mountain views, this is one not to be missed.