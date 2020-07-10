4143 Mission Tree Way

Amenities

Available Now! - Brand new Energy Star single-family home for rent! This detached home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a loft. Upon entering the home you are greeted with a spacious family room located off the kitchen. The kitchen has upgraded stainless steel appliances, beautiful granite counter tops, and plenty of cabinet space. Upstairs you will find a large master suite with a large walk in closet, walk in shower, and double vanity sinks. This home has plenty of upgrades such as a tankless water heater, energy efficient appliances, and A/C. Attached to the home is a 2-car garage. The beautiful community of Peppertree offers a pool, spa, and cabanas. Backyard to be completed within 90 days of lease start.



*Virtual showings are available upon request



***Available NOW

Rent: $3000

Security Deposit: $3300

Pets: Contact Manager



-Income: Minimum 2.5(x) the rent amount

-Credit: 640+

-Clean Rental History

-Stable/verifiable Income

-Renter's Insurance Required



Must Provide: (All applicants)

-1 month's pay stubs

-2 month's bank statements

-Copy of Photo ID

-2019 Tax Returns if self employed



Application is online!

www.RobertColeProperties.com



Leasing:

Robert Cole Properties

(951) 330-0405



