All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 4143 Mission Tree Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
4143 Mission Tree Way
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:49 AM

4143 Mission Tree Way

4143 Mission Tree Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
San Luis Rey
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4143 Mission Tree Way, Oceanside, CA 92057
San Luis Rey

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Available Now! - Brand new Energy Star single-family home for rent! This detached home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a loft. Upon entering the home you are greeted with a spacious family room located off the kitchen. The kitchen has upgraded stainless steel appliances, beautiful granite counter tops, and plenty of cabinet space. Upstairs you will find a large master suite with a large walk in closet, walk in shower, and double vanity sinks. This home has plenty of upgrades such as a tankless water heater, energy efficient appliances, and A/C. Attached to the home is a 2-car garage. The beautiful community of Peppertree offers a pool, spa, and cabanas. Backyard to be completed within 90 days of lease start.

*Virtual showings are available upon request

***Available NOW
Rent: $3000
Security Deposit: $3300
Pets: Contact Manager

-Income: Minimum 2.5(x) the rent amount
-Credit: 640+
-Clean Rental History
-Stable/verifiable Income
-Renter's Insurance Required

Must Provide: (All applicants)
-1 month's pay stubs
-2 month's bank statements
-Copy of Photo ID
-2019 Tax Returns if self employed

Application is online!
www.RobertColeProperties.com

Leasing:
Robert Cole Properties
(951) 330-0405

(RLNE5680300)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4143 Mission Tree Way have any available units?
4143 Mission Tree Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4143 Mission Tree Way have?
Some of 4143 Mission Tree Way's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4143 Mission Tree Way currently offering any rent specials?
4143 Mission Tree Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4143 Mission Tree Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4143 Mission Tree Way is pet friendly.
Does 4143 Mission Tree Way offer parking?
Yes, 4143 Mission Tree Way offers parking.
Does 4143 Mission Tree Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4143 Mission Tree Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4143 Mission Tree Way have a pool?
Yes, 4143 Mission Tree Way has a pool.
Does 4143 Mission Tree Way have accessible units?
No, 4143 Mission Tree Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4143 Mission Tree Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4143 Mission Tree Way does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silver Oak
567 Canyon Dr
Oceanside, CA 92054
Elan Village North
854 Vine St
Oceanside, CA 92054
Windrift Apartments
3500 Windrift Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Elan Paseo Vista
2315 Paseo de Laura
Oceanside, CA 92056
The Dylan
550 Arbolitos Blvd
Oceanside, CA 92058
211 S Nevada Street
211 South Nevada Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Pierside
119 N Cleveland St
Oceanside, CA 92054
Capella at Rancho Del Oro Luxury Apartment Homes
4795 Frazee Rd
Oceanside, CA 92057

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Apartments with Pool
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira CostaDowntown OceansideSan Luis Rey
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroLoma AltaTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego