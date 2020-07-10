4143 Mission Tree Way

Amenities
Available Now! - Brand new Energy Star single-family home for rent! This detached home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a loft. Upon entering the home you are greeted with a spacious family room located off the kitchen. The kitchen has upgraded stainless steel appliances, beautiful granite counter tops, and plenty of cabinet space. Upstairs you will find a large master suite with a large walk in closet, walk in shower, and double vanity sinks. This home has plenty of upgrades such as a tankless water heater, energy efficient appliances, and A/C. Attached to the home is a 2-car garage. The beautiful community of Peppertree offers a pool, spa, and cabanas. Backyard to be completed within 90 days of lease start.
*Virtual showings are available upon request
***Available NOW
Rent: $3000
Security Deposit: $3300
Pets: Contact Manager
-Income: Minimum 2.5(x) the rent amount
-Credit: 640+
-Clean Rental History
-Stable/verifiable Income
-Renter's Insurance Required
Must Provide: (All applicants)
-1 month's pay stubs
-2 month's bank statements
-Copy of Photo ID
-2019 Tax Returns if self employed
Application is online!
www.RobertColeProperties.com
Leasing:
Robert Cole Properties
(951) 330-0405
(RLNE5680300)