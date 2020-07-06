4133 Baycliff Way

Amenities

Great 3 bedroom town home with one car garage - A 3 bedroom 1.5 bath town home with a 1 car garage detached, and 1 parking space. Approx. 1200 sq ft. Cherry laminate flooring. Custom paint will be touched up and carpeting in master bedroom replaced prior to move in. Laundry room off kitchen. Large pantry in dining area. Turf in backyard patio. Beautiful kitchen with newer appliances. Community includes a tot lot and a swimming pool. Hiking and biking trails, Calvera Lake, parks, shopping, dining, nearby. Minutes to the 78, and 5 freeways and the beach. This property falls in the Carlsbad School district for all grades.



Sorry, no pets. Renter's liability insurance required to keep current throughout tenancy. Washer/dryer included. All utilities are tenant responsibility. Tenants must qualify without the use of a co-signer. 1 year lease. For the time being, only video walk throughs are permitted. Applications are done online at www.mclainproperties.com, available long term rentals, find the address and follow instructions to apply.



*Bonus Amenity* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due ($5) will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



The property is being rented as is, unless otherwise stated by the property manager. If there are any requests for changes to the property, they must be received before applying, any modifications will need to be approved by the owner. Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



