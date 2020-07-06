All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 4133 Baycliff Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
4133 Baycliff Way
Last updated May 2 2020 at 11:44 AM

4133 Baycliff Way

4133 Baycliff Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4133 Baycliff Way, Oceanside, CA 92056
Lake Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Great 3 bedroom town home with one car garage - A 3 bedroom 1.5 bath town home with a 1 car garage detached, and 1 parking space. Approx. 1200 sq ft. Cherry laminate flooring. Custom paint will be touched up and carpeting in master bedroom replaced prior to move in. Laundry room off kitchen. Large pantry in dining area. Turf in backyard patio. Beautiful kitchen with newer appliances. Community includes a tot lot and a swimming pool. Hiking and biking trails, Calvera Lake, parks, shopping, dining, nearby. Minutes to the 78, and 5 freeways and the beach. This property falls in the Carlsbad School district for all grades.

Sorry, no pets. Renter's liability insurance required to keep current throughout tenancy. Washer/dryer included. All utilities are tenant responsibility. Tenants must qualify without the use of a co-signer. 1 year lease. For the time being, only video walk throughs are permitted. Applications are done online at www.mclainproperties.com, available long term rentals, find the address and follow instructions to apply.

*Bonus Amenity* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due ($5) will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

McLain Properties
CalDRE#01970594

The property is being rented as is, unless otherwise stated by the property manager. If there are any requests for changes to the property, they must be received before applying, any modifications will need to be approved by the owner. Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3968229)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4133 Baycliff Way have any available units?
4133 Baycliff Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4133 Baycliff Way have?
Some of 4133 Baycliff Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4133 Baycliff Way currently offering any rent specials?
4133 Baycliff Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4133 Baycliff Way pet-friendly?
No, 4133 Baycliff Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 4133 Baycliff Way offer parking?
Yes, 4133 Baycliff Way offers parking.
Does 4133 Baycliff Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4133 Baycliff Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4133 Baycliff Way have a pool?
Yes, 4133 Baycliff Way has a pool.
Does 4133 Baycliff Way have accessible units?
No, 4133 Baycliff Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4133 Baycliff Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4133 Baycliff Way does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Move Cross Country
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silver Oak
567 Canyon Dr
Oceanside, CA 92054
Windrift Apartments
3500 Windrift Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Presidio at Rancho Del Oro
4401 Mission Ave
Oceanside, CA 92057
Terra Oceanside Apartments
3964 Waring Rd
Oceanside, CA 92056
The Dylan
550 Arbolitos Blvd
Oceanside, CA 92058
Pierside South
115 N. Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
211 S Nevada Street
211 South Nevada Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Pierside
119 N Cleveland St
Oceanside, CA 92054

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Pet Friendly Places
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira CostaDowntown OceansideSan Luis Rey
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroLoma AltaTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego