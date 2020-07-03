All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 4108 Vela Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
4108 Vela Way
Last updated December 22 2019 at 7:59 AM

4108 Vela Way

4108 Vela Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4108 Vela Way, Oceanside, CA 92057
North Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
New Construction! 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with bonus room - BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION: Three Bedroom Townhouse. NEW 2 story 3 bed/2.5 bath + den townhouse. As you walk in the front door, you are greeted with a spacious open concept kitchen/living room layout. The kitchen includes all stainless-steel appliances: dishwasher, dual door refrigerator, gas range/oven and microwave, garbage disposal, granite countertops and kitchen island with stainless dual basin sink. There is a half bath, laundry room, and extra storage closet on the main level. Beautiful tile flooring on first floor living room, kitchen, laundry room and bathrooms. Brand new carpet on the stairs and bedrooms upstairs. The master bedroom has a private bath with walk-in shower, duel sink vanity and a large walk-in closet. The two guest rooms also have spacious closets. The hall bath on the second floor has a tub/shower combo. Another added feature of the second level is the spacious area with cabinets at the top of the stairs. This area is ideal for office or additional bonus room.

There is a two-car private garage and a fenced back yard.

This newly constructed home is part of the Beazer Mission Lane Community. Mission Lane is centrally located close to work hubs, shops and dining. Community park, swimming pool and jacuzzi nearby.

No cats. Small dogs will be considered on a case by case basis with pet screening and increase to the deposit. Renters liability insurance required for move in and throughout tenancy. Pool and landscape service included. Fridge and washer/dryer included!!

*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

McLain Properties
CalDRE#01970594

The property is being rented as is, unless otherwise stated by the property manager. If there are any requests for changes to the property, they must be received before applying, any modifications will need to be approved by the owner.

**Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all. Though a pet policy may state no pets, all service animals and assisted animals will be accepted provided they have been verified through Petscreening.com. Please see our summary of rental qualifications and application process, and pet policy for further details.**

(RLNE5401056)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4108 Vela Way have any available units?
4108 Vela Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4108 Vela Way have?
Some of 4108 Vela Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4108 Vela Way currently offering any rent specials?
4108 Vela Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4108 Vela Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4108 Vela Way is pet friendly.
Does 4108 Vela Way offer parking?
Yes, 4108 Vela Way offers parking.
Does 4108 Vela Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4108 Vela Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4108 Vela Way have a pool?
Yes, 4108 Vela Way has a pool.
Does 4108 Vela Way have accessible units?
No, 4108 Vela Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4108 Vela Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4108 Vela Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silver Oak
567 Canyon Dr
Oceanside, CA 92054
Sunset View
2500 Sea Cliff Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Windrift Apartments
3500 Windrift Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Shadow Ridge
3699 Barnard Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056
Terra Oceanside Apartments
3964 Waring Rd
Oceanside, CA 92056
Tri-City Gardens
4130 Waring Road
Oceanside, CA 92056
Island Club Apartments
2300 Catalina Cir
Oceanside, CA 92056
Sunterra
3851 Sherbourne Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Pet Friendly Places
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira CostaDowntown OceansideSan Luis Rey
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroLoma AltaTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego