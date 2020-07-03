4108 Vela Way

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage new construction pet friendly

New Construction! 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with bonus room - BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION: Three Bedroom Townhouse. NEW 2 story 3 bed/2.5 bath + den townhouse. As you walk in the front door, you are greeted with a spacious open concept kitchen/living room layout. The kitchen includes all stainless-steel appliances: dishwasher, dual door refrigerator, gas range/oven and microwave, garbage disposal, granite countertops and kitchen island with stainless dual basin sink. There is a half bath, laundry room, and extra storage closet on the main level. Beautiful tile flooring on first floor living room, kitchen, laundry room and bathrooms. Brand new carpet on the stairs and bedrooms upstairs. The master bedroom has a private bath with walk-in shower, duel sink vanity and a large walk-in closet. The two guest rooms also have spacious closets. The hall bath on the second floor has a tub/shower combo. Another added feature of the second level is the spacious area with cabinets at the top of the stairs. This area is ideal for office or additional bonus room.



There is a two-car private garage and a fenced back yard.



This newly constructed home is part of the Beazer Mission Lane Community. Mission Lane is centrally located close to work hubs, shops and dining. Community park, swimming pool and jacuzzi nearby.



No cats. Small dogs will be considered on a case by case basis with pet screening and increase to the deposit. Renters liability insurance required for move in and throughout tenancy. Pool and landscape service included. Fridge and washer/dryer included!!



*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



McLain Properties

CalDRE#01970594



The property is being rented as is, unless otherwise stated by the property manager. If there are any requests for changes to the property, they must be received before applying, any modifications will need to be approved by the owner.



**Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all. Though a pet policy may state no pets, all service animals and assisted animals will be accepted provided they have been verified through Petscreening.com. Please see our summary of rental qualifications and application process, and pet policy for further details.**



(RLNE5401056)