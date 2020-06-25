4107 Tiberon Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH CONDOMINIUM CARLSBAD SCHOOLS - MOVE IN SPECIAL!!!! $200.00 off first month's rent , no application fees



This is a upstairs 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condominium with one car garage. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances with plenty of cabinets and countertop space. Tile in kitchen and living room. Bedrooms have carpet, ceiling fans in most rooms.

Walk to shopping, restaurants, bus lines. Great Carlsbad Schools, Calaveras Hills Elementary and Middle School, Carlsbad High School.

Water and trash included.

(RLNE4921320)