All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 4107 Tiberon Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
4107 Tiberon Drive
Last updated October 4 2019 at 10:58 AM

4107 Tiberon Drive

4107 Tiberon Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4107 Tiberon Drive, Oceanside, CA 92056
Lake Park

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH CONDOMINIUM CARLSBAD SCHOOLS - MOVE IN SPECIAL!!!! $200.00 off first month's rent , no application fees

This is a upstairs 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condominium with one car garage. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances with plenty of cabinets and countertop space. Tile in kitchen and living room. Bedrooms have carpet, ceiling fans in most rooms.
Walk to shopping, restaurants, bus lines. Great Carlsbad Schools, Calaveras Hills Elementary and Middle School, Carlsbad High School.
Water and trash included.
Contact us today to arrange a showing.

(RLNE4921320)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4107 Tiberon Drive have any available units?
4107 Tiberon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4107 Tiberon Drive have?
Some of 4107 Tiberon Drive's amenities include garage, stainless steel, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4107 Tiberon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4107 Tiberon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4107 Tiberon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4107 Tiberon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 4107 Tiberon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4107 Tiberon Drive offers parking.
Does 4107 Tiberon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4107 Tiberon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4107 Tiberon Drive have a pool?
No, 4107 Tiberon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4107 Tiberon Drive have accessible units?
No, 4107 Tiberon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4107 Tiberon Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4107 Tiberon Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Best Cities for Families 2019
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silver Oak
567 Canyon Dr
Oceanside, CA 92054
Sunset View
2500 Sea Cliff Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Windrift Apartments
3500 Windrift Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Shadow Ridge
3699 Barnard Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056
Pierside
119 N Cleveland St
Oceanside, CA 92054
Tri-City Gardens
4130 Waring Road
Oceanside, CA 92056
Island Club Apartments
2300 Catalina Cir
Oceanside, CA 92056
Sunterra
3851 Sherbourne Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Pet Friendly Places
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira CostaDowntown OceansideSan Luis Rey
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroLoma AltaTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego