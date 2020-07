Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters new construction garage pool carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage new construction

Oceanside Brand New Construction 3 Bedroom 2.5 Baths - Oceanside Brand New Construction. 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 2 story town home. This lovely unit includes all appliances, grey tones throughout in the plank flooring on the 1st floor, grey carpet upstairs, and grey granite, large closets in the bedrooms.

Front patio and a 2 car attached garage.Community pool/Jacuzzi minutes to shopping, restaurants, beaches, all freeways and Pendleton Marine Base.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5691521)