410 S Freeman #14

Beach Living - Available now! Spectacular end unit condo in private downtown Oceanside condo. Only 5 blocks from some of the best beaches in North County -- easy walk to EVERYTHING!! Pier, restaurants, pubs, farmers market, movie theatre, train station.... such an unbelievable location to live. Upgraded unit includes granite counters and newer cabinets in kitchen, designer tile in bathroom shower, and bamboo flooring. End unit above garage area, so no neighbors below and only one common wall shared with neighbor next door. Includes a deep single car garage with a large extra storage space! Safe, quiet, gated entry, well kept and smaller complex of 14 total homes. May consider a well-behaved pet. WATER AND TRASH INCLUDED WITH RENT!



