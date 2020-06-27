All apartments in Oceanside
410 S Freeman #14
Last updated August 22 2019 at 11:07 AM

410 S Freeman #14

410 South Freeman Street · No Longer Available
Location

410 South Freeman Street, Oceanside, CA 92054
Downtown Oceanside

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
media room
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Beach Living - Available now! Spectacular end unit condo in private downtown Oceanside condo. Only 5 blocks from some of the best beaches in North County -- easy walk to EVERYTHING!! Pier, restaurants, pubs, farmers market, movie theatre, train station.... such an unbelievable location to live. Upgraded unit includes granite counters and newer cabinets in kitchen, designer tile in bathroom shower, and bamboo flooring. End unit above garage area, so no neighbors below and only one common wall shared with neighbor next door. Includes a deep single car garage with a large extra storage space! Safe, quiet, gated entry, well kept and smaller complex of 14 total homes. May consider a well-behaved pet. WATER AND TRASH INCLUDED WITH RENT!

(RLNE2394909)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 S Freeman #14 have any available units?
410 S Freeman #14 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 410 S Freeman #14 have?
Some of 410 S Freeman #14's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 410 S Freeman #14 currently offering any rent specials?
410 S Freeman #14 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 S Freeman #14 pet-friendly?
Yes, 410 S Freeman #14 is pet friendly.
Does 410 S Freeman #14 offer parking?
Yes, 410 S Freeman #14 offers parking.
Does 410 S Freeman #14 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 410 S Freeman #14 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 S Freeman #14 have a pool?
No, 410 S Freeman #14 does not have a pool.
Does 410 S Freeman #14 have accessible units?
No, 410 S Freeman #14 does not have accessible units.
Does 410 S Freeman #14 have units with dishwashers?
No, 410 S Freeman #14 does not have units with dishwashers.
