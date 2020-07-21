All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated August 31 2019

4043 Mira Costa St

4043 Mira Costa Street · No Longer Available
Location

4043 Mira Costa Street, Oceanside, CA 92056
Lake Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
4 bedroom, Single Story Home - Beautifully upgraded 4 bedroom, 2 bedroom, almost 1,400 sq ft home offers 2 car garage, wood flooring throughout, open concept living with kitchen island, lots of storage and counter space, stainless steel appliances, gas stove, dishwasher, Fridge included, recess and pendent lighting, washer/dryer hookups in garage, french doors lead to a large open backyard. Great location next to shopping, dining, walking and hiking trails, easy freeway access and minutes to the beach!

No pets, sorry. Renter's liability insurance required to keep current throughout tenancy. Landscaper provided by Owner. All utilities are tenant responsibility.

McLain Properties
CalDRE#01970594

The property is being rented as is, unless otherwise stated by the property manager. If there are any requests for changes to the property, they must be received before applying, any modifications will need to be approved by the owner.

**Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all. Though a pet policy may state no pets, all service animals and assisted animals will be accepted provided they have been verified through Petscreening.com. Please see our summary of rental qualifications and application process, and pet policy for further details.**

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5020633)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4043 Mira Costa St have any available units?
4043 Mira Costa St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4043 Mira Costa St have?
Some of 4043 Mira Costa St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4043 Mira Costa St currently offering any rent specials?
4043 Mira Costa St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4043 Mira Costa St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4043 Mira Costa St is pet friendly.
Does 4043 Mira Costa St offer parking?
Yes, 4043 Mira Costa St offers parking.
Does 4043 Mira Costa St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4043 Mira Costa St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4043 Mira Costa St have a pool?
No, 4043 Mira Costa St does not have a pool.
Does 4043 Mira Costa St have accessible units?
No, 4043 Mira Costa St does not have accessible units.
Does 4043 Mira Costa St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4043 Mira Costa St has units with dishwashers.
