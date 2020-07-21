4043 Mira Costa St

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

4 bedroom, Single Story Home - Beautifully upgraded 4 bedroom, 2 bedroom, almost 1,400 sq ft home offers 2 car garage, wood flooring throughout, open concept living with kitchen island, lots of storage and counter space, stainless steel appliances, gas stove, dishwasher, Fridge included, recess and pendent lighting, washer/dryer hookups in garage, french doors lead to a large open backyard. Great location next to shopping, dining, walking and hiking trails, easy freeway access and minutes to the beach!



No pets, sorry. Renter's liability insurance required to keep current throughout tenancy. Landscaper provided by Owner. All utilities are tenant responsibility.



McLain Properties

CalDRE#01970594



The property is being rented as is, unless otherwise stated by the property manager. If there are any requests for changes to the property, they must be received before applying, any modifications will need to be approved by the owner.



**Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all. Though a pet policy may state no pets, all service animals and assisted animals will be accepted provided they have been verified through Petscreening.com. Please see our summary of rental qualifications and application process, and pet policy for further details.**



