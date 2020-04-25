All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:46 AM

4020 Via Serra

4020 Via Serra · (760) 602-0221
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4020 Via Serra, Oceanside, CA 92057
San Luis Rey

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4020 Via Serra · Avail. Jul 1

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1593 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4020 Via Serra Available 07/01/20 Coastal Jewel - Great kitchen with family room large dining/living room with access to private patio and backyard. Fireplace with gas starter in living room, private patio between garage and kitchen, perfect for entertaining. Finished studio with skylight, high end master bath with steam shower, second bathroom with high end finishes. 2 Car Garage

Walk/Bike to Heritage Park, Mission San Luis Re, Shopping Centers and HWY 76

Call our office to schedule a tour, (760) 602-0221).
Arrow Real Estate

(RLNE5772528)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4020 Via Serra have any available units?
4020 Via Serra has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
Is 4020 Via Serra currently offering any rent specials?
4020 Via Serra isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4020 Via Serra pet-friendly?
No, 4020 Via Serra is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 4020 Via Serra offer parking?
Yes, 4020 Via Serra does offer parking.
Does 4020 Via Serra have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4020 Via Serra does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4020 Via Serra have a pool?
No, 4020 Via Serra does not have a pool.
Does 4020 Via Serra have accessible units?
No, 4020 Via Serra does not have accessible units.
Does 4020 Via Serra have units with dishwashers?
No, 4020 Via Serra does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4020 Via Serra have units with air conditioning?
No, 4020 Via Serra does not have units with air conditioning.
