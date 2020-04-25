Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

4020 Via Serra Available 07/01/20 Coastal Jewel - Great kitchen with family room large dining/living room with access to private patio and backyard. Fireplace with gas starter in living room, private patio between garage and kitchen, perfect for entertaining. Finished studio with skylight, high end master bath with steam shower, second bathroom with high end finishes. 2 Car Garage



Walk/Bike to Heritage Park, Mission San Luis Re, Shopping Centers and HWY 76



Call our office to schedule a tour, (760) 602-0221).

Arrow Real Estate



(RLNE5772528)