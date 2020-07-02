All apartments in Oceanside
3922 San Miguel Ct

3922 San Miguel Court · No Longer Available
Location

3922 San Miguel Court, Oceanside, CA 92057
Oceana

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
55+ Community
3922 San Miguel Ct.
Oceanside CA 92057

2 Bedrooms
2 Bathrooms
1 Car Garage
1000 sq. ft.
Walk In Closet
Brand New Remodel
Storage Room and Shed
Pets on Approval
RV Parking
Few Miles to Camp Pendleton

This is a big, open floor plan home for rent in 55+ Community in a quiet cul-de-sac. The home has been remodeled with recessed lighting, brand new kitchen, appliances, luxury vinyl plank, carpet, paint, and even the kitchen sink is brand new. The upgraded Kitchen with its wide open floor plan is great for entertaining guests and cooking while using the Quartz Counters. The master has a huge walk in closet. At least one person has to be 55 years of age and the other occupants can be 45 and older. The yard is low maintenance. The yard has space for 30-foot RV, Boat or Camper. The home has a Brand New Dishwasher, Microwave, and Stove. Washer/Dryer Hookups (Super Nice Convince Feature), Dining Area, Living Room, Storage, Ceiling Fans and Air Conditioning wall unit. Pets on approval with a deposit. This home is a must see. For a showing please call me or email. Thank you..

Online Rental Application and Paper Work Needed Click Here: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/squaredawayrealestate/tenantApplication.action

Squared Away Real Estate
John Brown
760-525-6893
Text me for the Fastest Response
SquaredAwayRentals@Gmail.com
Cal BRE#01800322
Semper Fi

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3922 San Miguel Ct have any available units?
3922 San Miguel Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 3922 San Miguel Ct have?
Some of 3922 San Miguel Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3922 San Miguel Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3922 San Miguel Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3922 San Miguel Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 3922 San Miguel Ct is pet friendly.
Does 3922 San Miguel Ct offer parking?
Yes, 3922 San Miguel Ct offers parking.
Does 3922 San Miguel Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3922 San Miguel Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3922 San Miguel Ct have a pool?
No, 3922 San Miguel Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3922 San Miguel Ct have accessible units?
No, 3922 San Miguel Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3922 San Miguel Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3922 San Miguel Ct has units with dishwashers.

