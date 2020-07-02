Amenities
55+ Community
3922 San Miguel Ct.
Oceanside CA 92057
2 Bedrooms
2 Bathrooms
1 Car Garage
1000 sq. ft.
Walk In Closet
Brand New Remodel
Storage Room and Shed
Pets on Approval
RV Parking
Few Miles to Camp Pendleton
This is a big, open floor plan home for rent in 55+ Community in a quiet cul-de-sac. The home has been remodeled with recessed lighting, brand new kitchen, appliances, luxury vinyl plank, carpet, paint, and even the kitchen sink is brand new. The upgraded Kitchen with its wide open floor plan is great for entertaining guests and cooking while using the Quartz Counters. The master has a huge walk in closet. At least one person has to be 55 years of age and the other occupants can be 45 and older. The yard is low maintenance. The yard has space for 30-foot RV, Boat or Camper. The home has a Brand New Dishwasher, Microwave, and Stove. Washer/Dryer Hookups (Super Nice Convince Feature), Dining Area, Living Room, Storage, Ceiling Fans and Air Conditioning wall unit. Pets on approval with a deposit. This home is a must see. For a showing please call me or email. Thank you..
Online Rental Application and Paper Work Needed Click Here: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/squaredawayrealestate/tenantApplication.action
Squared Away Real Estate
John Brown
760-525-6893
Text me for the Fastest Response
SquaredAwayRentals@Gmail.com
Cal BRE#01800322
Semper Fi