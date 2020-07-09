All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3785 Gail Dr

3785 Gail Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3785 Gail Drive, Oceanside, CA 92056
Mira Costa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Senior Living - 55+ community. Enjoy Senior Living in beautiful Costa Serena. This two bedroom, one bath home is in the process of being painted and wil be ready for move in February 1st. Attached one car garage, washer, dryer, and refrigerator included. Private patio and storage shed on property. Tenant pays all utilities. Small dog on approval by owner. Rent is $1650/month. Application fee is $30 per adult. Please call Jessi Jebavy, The Real Estate Consultants, for showings at 760-543-0171. CalBRE#01362898

(RLNE4647968)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3785 Gail Dr have any available units?
3785 Gail Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 3785 Gail Dr have?
Some of 3785 Gail Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3785 Gail Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3785 Gail Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3785 Gail Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3785 Gail Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3785 Gail Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3785 Gail Dr offers parking.
Does 3785 Gail Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3785 Gail Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3785 Gail Dr have a pool?
No, 3785 Gail Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3785 Gail Dr have accessible units?
No, 3785 Gail Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3785 Gail Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3785 Gail Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
