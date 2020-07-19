3693 Seaflower Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport gym on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Quitl cul-de-sac home with view This highly sought after quiet cul-de-sac home is located in a beautiful 55+ senior community of Costa Serena in Oceanside.

Quitl cul-de-sac home with view This highly sought after quiet cul-de-sac home is located in a beautiful 55+ senior community of Costa Serena in Oceanside.