Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
3693 Seaflower Lane
Last updated April 27 2019 at 10:05 AM

3693 Seaflower Lane

3693 Seaflower Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3693 Seaflower Lane, Oceanside, CA 92056
Mira Costa

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Quitl cul-de-sac home with view This highly sought after quiet cul-de-sac home is located in a beautiful 55+ senior community of Costa Serena in Oceanside.
Quitl cul-de-sac home with view This highly sought after quiet cul-de-sac home is located in a beautiful 55+ senior community of Costa Serena in Oceanside.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3693 Seaflower Lane have any available units?
3693 Seaflower Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 3693 Seaflower Lane have?
Some of 3693 Seaflower Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3693 Seaflower Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3693 Seaflower Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3693 Seaflower Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3693 Seaflower Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3693 Seaflower Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3693 Seaflower Lane offers parking.
Does 3693 Seaflower Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3693 Seaflower Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3693 Seaflower Lane have a pool?
No, 3693 Seaflower Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3693 Seaflower Lane have accessible units?
No, 3693 Seaflower Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3693 Seaflower Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3693 Seaflower Lane has units with dishwashers.
