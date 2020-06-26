All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 3612 Sky Haven Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
3612 Sky Haven Ln
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

3612 Sky Haven Ln

3612 Sky Haven Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3612 Sky Haven Lane, Oceanside, CA 92056
Lake Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Description

Charming Centrally Located Home Take a look at this well maintained home in Oceanside. Located right outside the Tri-City area, this home is convenient to freeways, schools, Lake Calavera and hiking trails, daily necessities, shopping, dining, entertainment and much more. The interior of the home boasts an upgraded kitchen, fireplace, access to an atrium, lots of storage, two car garage with washer/dryer hookups, a brand new central AC system, and spacious and bright bedrooms with ample closet space. This is a pet friendly home with a low maintenance yard, and covered patio area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3612 Sky Haven Ln have any available units?
3612 Sky Haven Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 3612 Sky Haven Ln have?
Some of 3612 Sky Haven Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3612 Sky Haven Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3612 Sky Haven Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3612 Sky Haven Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 3612 Sky Haven Ln is pet friendly.
Does 3612 Sky Haven Ln offer parking?
Yes, 3612 Sky Haven Ln offers parking.
Does 3612 Sky Haven Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3612 Sky Haven Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3612 Sky Haven Ln have a pool?
No, 3612 Sky Haven Ln does not have a pool.
Does 3612 Sky Haven Ln have accessible units?
No, 3612 Sky Haven Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3612 Sky Haven Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 3612 Sky Haven Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Shadow Ridge
3699 Barnard Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056
Presidio at Rancho Del Oro
4401 Mission Ave
Oceanside, CA 92057
Terra Oceanside Apartments
3964 Waring Rd
Oceanside, CA 92056
The Dylan
550 Arbolitos Blvd
Oceanside, CA 92058
Pierside
119 N Cleveland St
Oceanside, CA 92054
Ocean Breeze
2055-95 Poplar Road
Oceanside, CA 92058
SALT
371 North Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Sunterra
3851 Sherbourne Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Pet Friendly Places
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira CostaDowntown OceansideSan Luis Rey
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroLoma AltaTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego