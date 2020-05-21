All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 3598 Normount Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
3598 Normount Road
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

3598 Normount Road

3598 Normount Road · (858) 201-4066
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
Ocean Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3598 Normount Road, Oceanside, CA 92056
Ocean Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3598 Normount Road · Avail. Jul 1

$2,595

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1495 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
3598 Normount Road Available 07/01/20 ***NEW LISTING: 3 Bed/ 2 Bath Single Story home on cul-de-sac*** - Light and bright interior with vaulted ceilings in Sunset Hills area (south side of the 78 freeway). Formal living and dining, family room with fireplace, and open kitchen. Family room and large master suite both open up to a large backyard. Covered patio with tons of open space to play or have a home grown garden. Owner pays for gardener.

To schedule a showing, call/text Mike at 858-432-8979, or go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement

NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.

WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.
CA DRE#01255583

(RLNE3955062)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3598 Normount Road have any available units?
3598 Normount Road has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
Is 3598 Normount Road currently offering any rent specials?
3598 Normount Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3598 Normount Road pet-friendly?
No, 3598 Normount Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 3598 Normount Road offer parking?
No, 3598 Normount Road does not offer parking.
Does 3598 Normount Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3598 Normount Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3598 Normount Road have a pool?
No, 3598 Normount Road does not have a pool.
Does 3598 Normount Road have accessible units?
No, 3598 Normount Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3598 Normount Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3598 Normount Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3598 Normount Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3598 Normount Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3598 Normount Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sunset View
2500 Sea Cliff Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Windrift Apartments
3500 Windrift Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Shadow Ridge
3699 Barnard Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056
The Dylan
550 Arbolitos Blvd
Oceanside, CA 92058
Pierside South
115 N. Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Capella at Rancho Del Oro Luxury Apartment Homes
4795 Frazee Rd
Oceanside, CA 92057
Ocean Breeze
2055-95 Poplar Road
Oceanside, CA 92058
Island Club Apartments
2300 Catalina Cir
Oceanside, CA 92056

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Pet Friendly Places
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira CostaDowntown OceansideSan Luis Rey
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroLoma AltaTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity