3579 Twilight Lane Available 05/15/20 55+ Senior Home in the Oceanside Manor Community - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
55+ Senior Home in the Oceanside Manor Community in Oceanside. 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath. Private front Courtyard. Large Living Room with a cozy Fireplace. Wet Bar for entertaining. Master Bedroom has a walk-in closet. Hard landscaped Backyard with a view with Gardener included. Close to Pool, Library and Clubhouse.
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $4,875.
PETS:
Flexible
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.
FEATURES:
Fenced Courtyard
Non-Smoking Property
Tennis Courts
Oven
Dishwasher
Stove
Fire Place
1 Story
Laundry Hook-ups
2 Car Garage
Community Spa
Community Pool
Gardener included
Home Owners Assoc.
Pool View
Valley View
Fenced yard
Private Patio
