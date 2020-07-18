Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

3579 Twilight Lane Available 05/15/20 55+ Senior Home in the Oceanside Manor Community - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

55+ Senior Home in the Oceanside Manor Community in Oceanside. 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath. Private front Courtyard. Large Living Room with a cozy Fireplace. Wet Bar for entertaining. Master Bedroom has a walk-in closet. Hard landscaped Backyard with a view with Gardener included. Close to Pool, Library and Clubhouse.



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $4,875.



PETS:

Flexible

Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



FEATURES:

Fenced Courtyard

Non-Smoking Property

Tennis Courts

Oven

Dishwasher

Stove

Fire Place

1 Story

Laundry Hook-ups

2 Car Garage

Community Spa

Community Pool

Gardener included

Home Owners Assoc.

Pool View

Valley View

Fenced yard

Private Patio

SCHOOLS:



LINK:

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/3579-Twilight-Lane-Oceanside-CA-92056-1993/



CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

2653 Roosevelt Street

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



(RLNE5655210)