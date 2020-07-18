All apartments in Oceanside
3579 Twilight Lane

Location

3579 Twilight Lane, Oceanside, CA 92056
Lake Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
3579 Twilight Lane Available 05/15/20 55+ Senior Home in the Oceanside Manor Community - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
55+ Senior Home in the Oceanside Manor Community in Oceanside. 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath. Private front Courtyard. Large Living Room with a cozy Fireplace. Wet Bar for entertaining. Master Bedroom has a walk-in closet. Hard landscaped Backyard with a view with Gardener included. Close to Pool, Library and Clubhouse.

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $4,875.

PETS:
Flexible
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.

FEATURES:
Fenced Courtyard
Non-Smoking Property
Tennis Courts
Oven
Dishwasher
Stove
Fire Place
1 Story
Laundry Hook-ups
2 Car Garage
Community Spa
Community Pool
Gardener included
Home Owners Assoc.
Pool View
Valley View
Fenced yard
Private Patio
SCHOOLS:

LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/3579-Twilight-Lane-Oceanside-CA-92056-1993/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

(RLNE5655210)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

