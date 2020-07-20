Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court

3555 S Sundown Ln Available 10/11/19 Lovely Home in 55 Senior Community of Oceanside Manor!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

Lovely Home in 55+ Community of Oceanside Manor!! This is rare to find a home that is 2 Bedroom 2 bath close to fwy access and shopping. Open and Bright, with a small back yard for gardening! Pool, Tennis Courts, Club House, It has it all!! Don't miss this opportunity!! Pets will be considered case by case and will include an additional deposit and $50/month pet rent if accepted.



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $5,250.



PETS:

Single Pet Only, Cat, Dog Under 35 lbs.

Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



FEATURES:

Non-Smoking Property

Garbage Disposal

Dishwasher

Refrigerator (AS-IS)

Dryer (AS-IS)

Washer (AS-IS)

Gas Fireplace

Living Room

1 Story

Dining Area

Upgraded Carpeting

Garage Laundry

2 Car Garage

Community Pool

Community Spa

Mini Blinds

Fenced yard



SCHOOLS:

N/A 55+ Community



LINK:

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/3555-S-Sundown-Lane-Oceanside-CA-92056-1813/



CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

2653 Roosevelt Street

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4403361)