3555 S Sundown Ln Available 10/11/19 Lovely Home in 55 Senior Community of Oceanside Manor!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Lovely Home in 55+ Community of Oceanside Manor!! This is rare to find a home that is 2 Bedroom 2 bath close to fwy access and shopping. Open and Bright, with a small back yard for gardening! Pool, Tennis Courts, Club House, It has it all!! Don't miss this opportunity!! Pets will be considered case by case and will include an additional deposit and $50/month pet rent if accepted.
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $5,250.
PETS:
Single Pet Only, Cat, Dog Under 35 lbs.
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.
FEATURES:
Non-Smoking Property
Garbage Disposal
Dishwasher
Refrigerator (AS-IS)
Dryer (AS-IS)
Washer (AS-IS)
Gas Fireplace
Living Room
1 Story
Dining Area
Upgraded Carpeting
Garage Laundry
2 Car Garage
Community Pool
Community Spa
Mini Blinds
Fenced yard
SCHOOLS:
N/A 55+ Community
LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/3555-S-Sundown-Lane-Oceanside-CA-92056-1813/
CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm
