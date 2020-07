Amenities

55+ and Older Community - Single Level 2 Bedroom Quiet Retirement in Costa Serena - Peaceful and quiet single story 2 bedroom, 2 bath home for rent in Costa Serena, Buena Hills, Oceanside, California. Great location, close to everything, large custom bonus room, one car garage, quick access to beach, shopping and highway 78. This community is just West of Mira Costa College, off of Vista Way. Home has central AC.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4793427)