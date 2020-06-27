All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 343 Los Arbolitos Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
343 Los Arbolitos Boulevard
Last updated September 3 2019 at 4:24 PM

343 Los Arbolitos Boulevard

343 Los Arbolitos Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
San Luis Rey
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

343 Los Arbolitos Boulevard, Oceanside, CA 92058
San Luis Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
This two bedroom condominium home is a corner unit and is ground level with no one above. Enjoy earth tone paints on the walls and gorgeous brand new tile throughout. The interior laundry room includes a full size washer and dryer. There is also a detached one car garage as well as gated parking. Enjoy a large private patio that is ideal for relaxing in the cool Oceanside weather. There is also AC for your comfort. Take advantage of the community pool and spa. The San Luis Rey Riverwalk, which can be accessed right next to the community, is a dedicated pedestrian path that leads all the way to the Ocean and Harbor and is enjoyed by many walkers, runners and bicyclist! Fireside Park, located across the street, is a wonderful park that is equipped with an abundance of playground equipment, a volley ball court and a basketball court. Retail shopping and dining are less than one mile away. Interstate 5 is a mere five minutes away via Highway 76, providing easy access to Camp Pendleton. Military welcome. Email All Investors Realty And Management today at info@pmrents.com for additional questions. Visit our website to view other homes available for rent at www.allinvestorsrealty.com Advertised price subject to review of credit, background and employment; therefore, subject to change. Equal Housing Opportunity. Security Deposit $1,900.00. No pets unless certified service animals. These units go fast so we suggest coming to the open house. No Section 8. Absolutely non smokers only, strictly enforced. CA BRE 01134376.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 343 Los Arbolitos Boulevard have any available units?
343 Los Arbolitos Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 343 Los Arbolitos Boulevard have?
Some of 343 Los Arbolitos Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 343 Los Arbolitos Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
343 Los Arbolitos Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 343 Los Arbolitos Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 343 Los Arbolitos Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 343 Los Arbolitos Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 343 Los Arbolitos Boulevard offers parking.
Does 343 Los Arbolitos Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 343 Los Arbolitos Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 343 Los Arbolitos Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 343 Los Arbolitos Boulevard has a pool.
Does 343 Los Arbolitos Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 343 Los Arbolitos Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 343 Los Arbolitos Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 343 Los Arbolitos Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silver Oak
567 Canyon Dr
Oceanside, CA 92054
Sunset View
2500 Sea Cliff Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
211 S Nevada Street
211 South Nevada Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Capella at Rancho Del Oro Luxury Apartment Homes
4795 Frazee Rd
Oceanside, CA 92057
Ocean Breeze
2055-95 Poplar Road
Oceanside, CA 92058
SALT
371 North Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Island Club Apartments
2300 Catalina Cir
Oceanside, CA 92056
Sunterra
3851 Sherbourne Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Pet Friendly Places
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira CostaDowntown OceansideSan Luis Rey
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroLoma AltaTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego