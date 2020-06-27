343 Los Arbolitos Boulevard

Amenities

This two bedroom condominium home is a corner unit and is ground level with no one above. Enjoy earth tone paints on the walls and gorgeous brand new tile throughout. The interior laundry room includes a full size washer and dryer. There is also a detached one car garage as well as gated parking. Enjoy a large private patio that is ideal for relaxing in the cool Oceanside weather. There is also AC for your comfort. Take advantage of the community pool and spa. The San Luis Rey Riverwalk, which can be accessed right next to the community, is a dedicated pedestrian path that leads all the way to the Ocean and Harbor and is enjoyed by many walkers, runners and bicyclist! Fireside Park, located across the street, is a wonderful park that is equipped with an abundance of playground equipment, a volley ball court and a basketball court. Retail shopping and dining are less than one mile away. Interstate 5 is a mere five minutes away via Highway 76, providing easy access to Camp Pendleton. Military welcome. Email All Investors Realty And Management today at info@pmrents.com for additional questions. Visit our website to view other homes available for rent at www.allinvestorsrealty.com Advertised price subject to review of credit, background and employment; therefore, subject to change. Equal Housing Opportunity. Security Deposit $1,900.00. No pets unless certified service animals. These units go fast so we suggest coming to the open house. No Section 8. Absolutely non smokers only, strictly enforced. CA BRE 01134376.