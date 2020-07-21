3094 Buena Hills Drive

Amenities
Best Value in Oceanside! Cute 2 bedroom - Located at the end of a cul-de-sac, this adorable single story twin-home features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath with 827 sf of light and bright living space. Newer Paint, new vinyl plank flooring through-out, kitchen with new stove/oven, breakfast nook with ceiling fan, washer/dryer hook ups and loads of cabinet space! Huge backyard with patio.and an attached one car garage. Don't let this gem get away!
***Please note: This unit is NOT part of the senior community.***
Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking
Landscaper included!
Rent: $1650.00
Deposit: $1950.00
Processing Fee: $50.00
Apply online at PropertyADVANTAGE.com
Application Fee $35.00 ea. adult
Please call 760-585-1700 to inquire about the property.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4403344)