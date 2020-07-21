All apartments in Oceanside
3094 Buena Hills Drive
3094 Buena Hills Drive

3094 Buena Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3094 Buena Hills Drive, Oceanside, CA 92056
Mira Costa

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
ceiling fan
range
oven
Best Value in Oceanside! Cute 2 bedroom - Located at the end of a cul-de-sac, this adorable single story twin-home features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath with 827 sf of light and bright living space. Newer Paint, new vinyl plank flooring through-out, kitchen with new stove/oven, breakfast nook with ceiling fan, washer/dryer hook ups and loads of cabinet space! Huge backyard with patio.and an attached one car garage. Don't let this gem get away!

***Please note: This unit is NOT part of the senior community.***

Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking
Landscaper included!

Rent: $1650.00
Deposit: $1950.00
Processing Fee: $50.00

Apply online at PropertyADVANTAGE.com
Application Fee $35.00 ea. adult

Please call 760-585-1700 to inquire about the property.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4403344)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3094 Buena Hills Drive have any available units?
3094 Buena Hills Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 3094 Buena Hills Drive have?
Some of 3094 Buena Hills Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3094 Buena Hills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3094 Buena Hills Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3094 Buena Hills Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3094 Buena Hills Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 3094 Buena Hills Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3094 Buena Hills Drive offers parking.
Does 3094 Buena Hills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3094 Buena Hills Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3094 Buena Hills Drive have a pool?
No, 3094 Buena Hills Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3094 Buena Hills Drive have accessible units?
No, 3094 Buena Hills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3094 Buena Hills Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3094 Buena Hills Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
