All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 2835 Guajome Lake Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
2835 Guajome Lake Rd
Last updated July 20 2019 at 9:47 AM

2835 Guajome Lake Rd

2835 Guajome Lake Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2835 Guajome Lake Road, Oceanside, CA 92057
Guajome

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
True Ranch Style Living in Oceanside! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Welcome to Guajome Lake Rd! Do you have Horses, Chickens, an RV, Off Road Toys, or just want some space? If so, this is for you! Beautiful Ranch Style home in Vista off Guajome Lake Rd. This home sits on .94 Acres and is located between Hwy 76 and Osborne St in Vista with easy access to Fallbrook/Bonsall via 76 or Vista/Oceanside via Osborne/Vista Way. Interior of home features lots of wood finishings, along with an upgraded kitchen and bathrooms. Very open floor plan will give you the feeling of the home being much larger than 1500 sqft. Kitchen is upgraded with stainless steel appliances, which include: Refrigerator, Stove (gas), Microwave and Dishwasher. All 3 bedrooms are very generous in size. Home is on Septic and Propane and will be responsibility of tenants to fill up/clean out throughout tenancy.

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $7,000.

PETS:
Single Pet Only, Dog Under 45 lbs.
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.

FEATURES:
Air Conditioning
Non-Smoking Property
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Stove
Microwave
Fireplace
Wood Burning Only Fireplace
Storage space
Dining Area
Living Room
1 Story
Upgraded Carpeting
Hardwood floors
Garage Laundry
RV parking
2 Car Garage
Mini Blinds
Drapes
Fenced yard

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Mission Meadows
Middle School: Roosevelt Middle School
High School: Oceanside High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/2835-Guajome-Lake-Rd-Oceanside-CA-92057-1697/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

(RLNE4933569)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2835 Guajome Lake Rd have any available units?
2835 Guajome Lake Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 2835 Guajome Lake Rd have?
Some of 2835 Guajome Lake Rd's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2835 Guajome Lake Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2835 Guajome Lake Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2835 Guajome Lake Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2835 Guajome Lake Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2835 Guajome Lake Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2835 Guajome Lake Rd offers parking.
Does 2835 Guajome Lake Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2835 Guajome Lake Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2835 Guajome Lake Rd have a pool?
No, 2835 Guajome Lake Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2835 Guajome Lake Rd have accessible units?
No, 2835 Guajome Lake Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2835 Guajome Lake Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2835 Guajome Lake Rd has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silver Oak
567 Canyon Dr
Oceanside, CA 92054
Elán Milano Apartment Homes
3634 College Blvd
Oceanside, CA 92056
Elan Village North
854 Vine St
Oceanside, CA 92054
The Dylan
550 Arbolitos Blvd
Oceanside, CA 92058
Pierside South
115 N. Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Ocean Breeze
2055-95 Poplar Road
Oceanside, CA 92058
SALT
371 North Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Island Club Apartments
2300 Catalina Cir
Oceanside, CA 92056

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 Bedroom ApartmentsOceanside 2 Bedroom Apartments
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Apartments with Pools
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Vista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown OceansideSan Luis ReyMira Costa
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego