True Ranch Style Living in Oceanside! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

Welcome to Guajome Lake Rd! Do you have Horses, Chickens, an RV, Off Road Toys, or just want some space? If so, this is for you! Beautiful Ranch Style home in Vista off Guajome Lake Rd. This home sits on .94 Acres and is located between Hwy 76 and Osborne St in Vista with easy access to Fallbrook/Bonsall via 76 or Vista/Oceanside via Osborne/Vista Way. Interior of home features lots of wood finishings, along with an upgraded kitchen and bathrooms. Very open floor plan will give you the feeling of the home being much larger than 1500 sqft. Kitchen is upgraded with stainless steel appliances, which include: Refrigerator, Stove (gas), Microwave and Dishwasher. All 3 bedrooms are very generous in size. Home is on Septic and Propane and will be responsibility of tenants to fill up/clean out throughout tenancy.



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $7,000.



PETS:

Single Pet Only, Dog Under 45 lbs.

Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



FEATURES:

Air Conditioning

Non-Smoking Property

Refrigerator

Dishwasher

Stove

Microwave

Fireplace

Wood Burning Only Fireplace

Storage space

Dining Area

Living Room

1 Story

Upgraded Carpeting

Hardwood floors

Garage Laundry

RV parking

2 Car Garage

Mini Blinds

Drapes

Fenced yard



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Mission Meadows

Middle School: Roosevelt Middle School

High School: Oceanside High School

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



LINK:

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/2835-Guajome-Lake-Rd-Oceanside-CA-92057-1697/



CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

2653 Roosevelt Street

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



(RLNE4933569)