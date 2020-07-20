Amenities
True Ranch Style Living in Oceanside! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Welcome to Guajome Lake Rd! Do you have Horses, Chickens, an RV, Off Road Toys, or just want some space? If so, this is for you! Beautiful Ranch Style home in Vista off Guajome Lake Rd. This home sits on .94 Acres and is located between Hwy 76 and Osborne St in Vista with easy access to Fallbrook/Bonsall via 76 or Vista/Oceanside via Osborne/Vista Way. Interior of home features lots of wood finishings, along with an upgraded kitchen and bathrooms. Very open floor plan will give you the feeling of the home being much larger than 1500 sqft. Kitchen is upgraded with stainless steel appliances, which include: Refrigerator, Stove (gas), Microwave and Dishwasher. All 3 bedrooms are very generous in size. Home is on Septic and Propane and will be responsibility of tenants to fill up/clean out throughout tenancy.
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $7,000.
PETS:
Single Pet Only, Dog Under 45 lbs.
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.
FEATURES:
Air Conditioning
Non-Smoking Property
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Stove
Microwave
Fireplace
Wood Burning Only Fireplace
Storage space
Dining Area
Living Room
1 Story
Upgraded Carpeting
Hardwood floors
Garage Laundry
RV parking
2 Car Garage
Mini Blinds
Drapes
Fenced yard
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Mission Meadows
Middle School: Roosevelt Middle School
High School: Oceanside High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/2835-Guajome-Lake-Rd-Oceanside-CA-92057-1697/
CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm
(RLNE4933569)