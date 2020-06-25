2701 Fire Mountain Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage carpet

3 Bedroom 2 Bath in the Heart of Fire Mountain - Burmeister Real Estate is proud to offer this 3 bedroom 2 bath house for lease located in the heart of Fire Mountain in Oceanside. This 1597 square foot home is a single story on a large lot and features a mixture of tile flooring and carpet in living room and master bedroom. Drought friendly landscaping all around, with a great patio for entertaining. Big 2 car attached garage has laundry hook-ups and lots of built in storage. Huge side yard for RV/boat/or toy parking.



SDG&E, Water, Sewer, Trash and Cable are the Tenant's responsibility. Renters Insurance is Required.



$40 cash application fee per applicant over the age of 18

$2750 Rent Per Month

$2750 Security Deposit

1 year lease required

1 Small pet under 25 lbs will be considered. If approved additional pet deposit is required.

No Smoking



To schedule a showing please call:

David Solomon DRE #02091886

(760) 452-0979

Agent for Burmeister Real Estate

DRE# 00546581



(RLNE5505841)