Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:17 PM

2701 Fire Mountain Drive

2701 Fire Mountain Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2701 Fire Mountain Drive, Oceanside, CA 92054
Fire Mountain

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 Bedroom 2 Bath in the Heart of Fire Mountain - Burmeister Real Estate is proud to offer this 3 bedroom 2 bath house for lease located in the heart of Fire Mountain in Oceanside. This 1597 square foot home is a single story on a large lot and features a mixture of tile flooring and carpet in living room and master bedroom. Drought friendly landscaping all around, with a great patio for entertaining. Big 2 car attached garage has laundry hook-ups and lots of built in storage. Huge side yard for RV/boat/or toy parking.

SDG&E, Water, Sewer, Trash and Cable are the Tenant's responsibility. Renters Insurance is Required.

$40 cash application fee per applicant over the age of 18
$2750 Rent Per Month
$2750 Security Deposit
1 year lease required
1 Small pet under 25 lbs will be considered. If approved additional pet deposit is required.
No Smoking

To schedule a showing please call:
David Solomon DRE #02091886
(760) 452-0979
Agent for Burmeister Real Estate
DRE# 00546581

(RLNE5505841)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2701 Fire Mountain Drive have any available units?
2701 Fire Mountain Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 2701 Fire Mountain Drive have?
Some of 2701 Fire Mountain Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2701 Fire Mountain Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2701 Fire Mountain Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2701 Fire Mountain Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2701 Fire Mountain Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2701 Fire Mountain Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2701 Fire Mountain Drive offers parking.
Does 2701 Fire Mountain Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2701 Fire Mountain Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2701 Fire Mountain Drive have a pool?
No, 2701 Fire Mountain Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2701 Fire Mountain Drive have accessible units?
No, 2701 Fire Mountain Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2701 Fire Mountain Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2701 Fire Mountain Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
