All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 269 Sorrel Tree Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
269 Sorrel Tree Pl
Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:40 AM

269 Sorrel Tree Pl

269 Sorrel Tree Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
San Luis Rey
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

269 Sorrel Tree Place, Oceanside, CA 92057
San Luis Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Three Bedroom in Oceanside on a Large Lot! - 269 Sorrel Tree Pl
Oceanside Ca 92057

3 bed 2 bath, single story home
$2,400.00/mo, $2,400.00 security deposit
Tenant pays all utilities: water, trash, sewer and electric.
Renter's Insurance required.

Pets Welcome with $500 pet fee

This open and bright home is available! Wood flooring and updated appliances! Home sits on a large lot at just under 4,000 sq ft. Lush patio with fruit trees. Washer and dryer in unit. Air conditioning & ceiling fans.

Call to schedule a showing with KRC today! 760.992.3350

(RLNE3722339)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 269 Sorrel Tree Pl have any available units?
269 Sorrel Tree Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 269 Sorrel Tree Pl have?
Some of 269 Sorrel Tree Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 269 Sorrel Tree Pl currently offering any rent specials?
269 Sorrel Tree Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 269 Sorrel Tree Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 269 Sorrel Tree Pl is pet friendly.
Does 269 Sorrel Tree Pl offer parking?
No, 269 Sorrel Tree Pl does not offer parking.
Does 269 Sorrel Tree Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 269 Sorrel Tree Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 269 Sorrel Tree Pl have a pool?
No, 269 Sorrel Tree Pl does not have a pool.
Does 269 Sorrel Tree Pl have accessible units?
No, 269 Sorrel Tree Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 269 Sorrel Tree Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 269 Sorrel Tree Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elan Village North
854 Vine St
Oceanside, CA 92054
Presidio at Rancho Del Oro
4401 Mission Ave
Oceanside, CA 92057
Elan Paseo Vista
2315 Paseo de Laura
Oceanside, CA 92056
Terra Oceanside Apartments
3964 Waring Rd
Oceanside, CA 92056
The Dylan
550 Arbolitos Blvd
Oceanside, CA 92058
Pierside
119 N Cleveland St
Oceanside, CA 92054
Capella at Rancho Del Oro Luxury Apartment Homes
4795 Frazee Rd
Oceanside, CA 92057
Sunterra
3851 Sherbourne Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Apartments with Pools
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Vista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown OceansideSan Luis ReyMira Costa
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego