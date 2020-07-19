Amenities

Three Bedroom in Oceanside on a Large Lot! - 269 Sorrel Tree Pl

Oceanside Ca 92057



3 bed 2 bath, single story home

$2,400.00/mo, $2,400.00 security deposit

Tenant pays all utilities: water, trash, sewer and electric.

Renter's Insurance required.



Pets Welcome with $500 pet fee



This open and bright home is available! Wood flooring and updated appliances! Home sits on a large lot at just under 4,000 sq ft. Lush patio with fruit trees. Washer and dryer in unit. Air conditioning & ceiling fans.



Call to schedule a showing with KRC today! 760.992.3350



