Three Bedroom in Oceanside on a Large Lot! - 269 Sorrel Tree Pl
Oceanside Ca 92057
3 bed 2 bath, single story home
$2,400.00/mo, $2,400.00 security deposit
Tenant pays all utilities: water, trash, sewer and electric.
Renter's Insurance required.
Pets Welcome with $500 pet fee
This open and bright home is available! Wood flooring and updated appliances! Home sits on a large lot at just under 4,000 sq ft. Lush patio with fruit trees. Washer and dryer in unit. Air conditioning & ceiling fans.
