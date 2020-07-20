All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 245 Smoke Tree Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
245 Smoke Tree Place
Last updated June 18 2019 at 11:29 AM

245 Smoke Tree Place

245 Smoke Tree Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
San Luis Rey
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

245 Smoke Tree Place, Oceanside, CA 92057
San Luis Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
245 Smoke Tree Place Available 07/14/19 Nicely Upgraded 2 BR/2BA with Stainless Steel Appliances!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Beautiful, 2 bedroom, 2 bath single story home located on a cul de sac. Community pool and spa, and easy access to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment. A quick 5 minute drive to Camp Pendleton San Luis Rey Gate. Enter the property through the gated courtyard into a lovely, low maintenance patio that wraps around to the back of the home. Inside you will find beautiful hardwood floors and custom tile throughout. Carpet in the bedrooms only. Master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom and access to the back covered patio. Gourmet kitchen with custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances opens up to the living room and dining area. Two car garage. Alliances included; Washer and Dryer, Refrigerator, built in Microwave, Dishwasher, Stove/Oven. Sorry, NO pets.

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $5,488

PETS:
No Pets, No Cats, No Dogs

FEATURES:
Private Patios, Easy Freeway Access, Non-Smoking Property, Fenced Courtyard, Washer (AS-IS) & Dryer (AS-IS), Microwave, Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, 1 Story, Living Room, Storage space, Dining Area, Patio, Tile Flooring, Hardwood floors, Garage Laundry, 2 Car Garage, Community Spa, Community Pool, Home Owners Assoc., Fenced yard

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Del Rio Elementary
Middle School: Chavez Middle School
High School: El Camino High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/245-Smoke-Tree-Place-Oceanside-CA-92057-1571/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

(RLNE1924303)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 245 Smoke Tree Place have any available units?
245 Smoke Tree Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 245 Smoke Tree Place have?
Some of 245 Smoke Tree Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 245 Smoke Tree Place currently offering any rent specials?
245 Smoke Tree Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 245 Smoke Tree Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 245 Smoke Tree Place is pet friendly.
Does 245 Smoke Tree Place offer parking?
Yes, 245 Smoke Tree Place offers parking.
Does 245 Smoke Tree Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 245 Smoke Tree Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 245 Smoke Tree Place have a pool?
Yes, 245 Smoke Tree Place has a pool.
Does 245 Smoke Tree Place have accessible units?
No, 245 Smoke Tree Place does not have accessible units.
Does 245 Smoke Tree Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 245 Smoke Tree Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sunset View
2500 Sea Cliff Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Elan Paseo Vista
2315 Paseo de Laura
Oceanside, CA 92056
Terra Oceanside Apartments
3964 Waring Rd
Oceanside, CA 92056
The Dylan
550 Arbolitos Blvd
Oceanside, CA 92058
211 S Nevada Street
211 South Nevada Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Tri-City Gardens
4130 Waring Road
Oceanside, CA 92056
Piazza D' Oro
3402 Piazza De Oro Way, Ste. 110
Oceanside, CA 92056
Sunterra
3851 Sherbourne Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 Bedroom ApartmentsOceanside 2 Bedroom Apartments
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Apartments with Pools
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Vista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown OceansideSan Luis ReyMira Costa
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego