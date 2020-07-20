Amenities
245 Smoke Tree Place Available 07/14/19 Nicely Upgraded 2 BR/2BA with Stainless Steel Appliances!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Beautiful, 2 bedroom, 2 bath single story home located on a cul de sac. Community pool and spa, and easy access to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment. A quick 5 minute drive to Camp Pendleton San Luis Rey Gate. Enter the property through the gated courtyard into a lovely, low maintenance patio that wraps around to the back of the home. Inside you will find beautiful hardwood floors and custom tile throughout. Carpet in the bedrooms only. Master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom and access to the back covered patio. Gourmet kitchen with custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances opens up to the living room and dining area. Two car garage. Alliances included; Washer and Dryer, Refrigerator, built in Microwave, Dishwasher, Stove/Oven. Sorry, NO pets.
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $5,488
PETS:
No Pets, No Cats, No Dogs
FEATURES:
Private Patios, Easy Freeway Access, Non-Smoking Property, Fenced Courtyard, Washer (AS-IS) & Dryer (AS-IS), Microwave, Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, 1 Story, Living Room, Storage space, Dining Area, Patio, Tile Flooring, Hardwood floors, Garage Laundry, 2 Car Garage, Community Spa, Community Pool, Home Owners Assoc., Fenced yard
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Del Rio Elementary
Middle School: Chavez Middle School
High School: El Camino High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/245-Smoke-Tree-Place-Oceanside-CA-92057-1571/
CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm
(RLNE1924303)