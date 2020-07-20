Amenities

245 Smoke Tree Place Available 07/14/19 Nicely Upgraded 2 BR/2BA with Stainless Steel Appliances!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

Beautiful, 2 bedroom, 2 bath single story home located on a cul de sac. Community pool and spa, and easy access to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment. A quick 5 minute drive to Camp Pendleton San Luis Rey Gate. Enter the property through the gated courtyard into a lovely, low maintenance patio that wraps around to the back of the home. Inside you will find beautiful hardwood floors and custom tile throughout. Carpet in the bedrooms only. Master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom and access to the back covered patio. Gourmet kitchen with custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances opens up to the living room and dining area. Two car garage. Alliances included; Washer and Dryer, Refrigerator, built in Microwave, Dishwasher, Stove/Oven. Sorry, NO pets.



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $5,488



PETS:

No Pets, No Cats, No Dogs



FEATURES:

Private Patios, Easy Freeway Access, Non-Smoking Property, Fenced Courtyard, Washer (AS-IS) & Dryer (AS-IS), Microwave, Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, 1 Story, Living Room, Storage space, Dining Area, Patio, Tile Flooring, Hardwood floors, Garage Laundry, 2 Car Garage, Community Spa, Community Pool, Home Owners Assoc., Fenced yard



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Del Rio Elementary

Middle School: Chavez Middle School

High School: El Camino High School

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



LINK:

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/245-Smoke-Tree-Place-Oceanside-CA-92057-1571/



(RLNE1924303)