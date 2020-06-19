All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:34 PM

2371 IVY ROAD

2371 Ivy Road · No Longer Available
Location

2371 Ivy Road, Oceanside, CA 92054
Fire Mountain

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
2371 IVY ROAD Available 03/27/20 Charming country cottage minutes from the Beach! 2371 Ivy Rd. - Available March 27th! Please do not disturb tenants!

Come see this country home located in Fire Mountain! Minutes from the beach and shopping! Bring your small pet! Owner pays half of trash and water utilities for you! Refrigerator included in as is condition! Sorry no garage or storage, but plenty of driveway parking! Owner will consider a small pet with pet screening and additional security deposit required.
It won't last long! See before it's gone!

Must have good credit! (650+)
Must make three times the rent in gross monthly income ($5,550.00)
No evictions and no open bankruptcies
Sorry, no cosigners
Must obtain renters insurance

Call Real Property Management today for an appointment to see inside at 760-434-1791

*RPM will not be held responsible for errors or omissions. All rental information is subject to change without notice. Equal Housing Opportunity.

(RLNE2071130)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2371 IVY ROAD have any available units?
2371 IVY ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
Is 2371 IVY ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
2371 IVY ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2371 IVY ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 2371 IVY ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 2371 IVY ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 2371 IVY ROAD offers parking.
Does 2371 IVY ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2371 IVY ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2371 IVY ROAD have a pool?
No, 2371 IVY ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 2371 IVY ROAD have accessible units?
No, 2371 IVY ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 2371 IVY ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 2371 IVY ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2371 IVY ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2371 IVY ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
