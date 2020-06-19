Amenities

2371 IVY ROAD Available 03/27/20 Charming country cottage minutes from the Beach! 2371 Ivy Rd. - Available March 27th! Please do not disturb tenants!



Come see this country home located in Fire Mountain! Minutes from the beach and shopping! Bring your small pet! Owner pays half of trash and water utilities for you! Refrigerator included in as is condition! Sorry no garage or storage, but plenty of driveway parking! Owner will consider a small pet with pet screening and additional security deposit required.

It won't last long! See before it's gone!



Must have good credit! (650+)

Must make three times the rent in gross monthly income ($5,550.00)

No evictions and no open bankruptcies

Sorry, no cosigners

Must obtain renters insurance



Call Real Property Management today for an appointment to see inside at 760-434-1791



